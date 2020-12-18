Two DC BroadwayWorld Writers launch “Whatcha Doin'? With Brandon Horwin and Sophie Williams” a star-studded podcast series.

Brandon Horwin and Sophie Williams with Caesar Samayoa and De'lon Grant of Come From Away (Broadway) on "Whatcha Doin?"

Brandon Horwin and Sophie Williams, both BroadwayWorld DC contributors, and seniors at Catholic University are excited to announce the launch of their new podcast series "Whatcha Doin' with Brandon Horwin and Sophie Williams." "Whatcha Doin?" is a fully student-produced podcast series that strives to connect current theatre industry professionals with future theatre industry professionals by way of interviews accessible as both YouTube and Spotify podcast listings.

From launch to date, the series has featured a variety of theatre and entertainment stars from DC, Broadway, and beyond. With the assistance of Eleanor Holdridge and an advisory board of CUA Drama educators, Horwin and Williams successfully launched the series in early November with Holdridge joining them as the first guest. Since, they have gone on to have multiple interviews with names such as Luis Salgado, Arturo Porazzi, Michael Berkowitz, Beverley Bass, and Debbie Gravitte and with an impending episode from Caesar Samayoa and De'lon Grant. Through these conversations, audiences have gained insight as to how these artistic professionals are handling the pandemic, how they are keeping the creativity alive, and what advice they have for aspiring professionals at this time (plus some cool anecdotes from their career in theatre, name dropping Julie Andrews or recalling when they met Sondheim or Hillary Clinton).

The creators plan to release a couple more interviews before the new year with some very special guests and have prepared a special announcement for the new year, so the best way to be alerted of this exciting news is to follow them on both Facebook (Whatcha Doin' w. Brandon Horwin and Sophie Williams) and on Instagram @whatchadoinpodcast.

Their episodes are now streaming on Spotify under "Whatcha Doin' with Brandon Horwin and Sophie Williams" and on YouTube under the same name. The links are listed below.

YouTube: https://youtube.com/channel/UCodkvusZbZ0-71_7fUz2jwg

Spotify:

https://open.spotify.com/show/1gG0DFdijL4FdVAIAZ9d4E?si=Pw55EnuPRz2bT-opRR-dWA