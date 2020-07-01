Traveling Players Brings Family Theatre Online

Traveling Players Ensemble will present an online festival of classical plays on July 17, beginning at 3:00 pm.

Ariadne's Thread (3:15 pm, runtime approx. 25 min) A reinterpretation of the classic Greek myth of Theseus and the Minotaur, this exciting story features gods, goddess, monsters, heroes, long journeys, magical transformations, and outrageous adventures. There's something here for everyone! Traveling Players commissioned this play from our playwright-in-residence Judy White in 2013. The piece was subsequently published by Theatrefolk, listing the Traveling Players students as the original cast.



The Imaginary Invalid (4:00 pm, runtime approx. 40 min) Iconic French playwright Molière loves to call out hypocrisy. In his last play, The Imaginary Invalid, he takes on the medical profession. Argan, a wealthy man, believes that he is deathly ill. It's up to his feisty maid to convince him that the problem isn't his health - it's his doctors!



The Tempest (5:00 pm, runtime approx. 60 min) One of Shakespeare's most critically acclaimed plays, The Tempest is set on an isolated island where human nature becomes as wild as the environment - with a ship wreck, a mighty magician, two innocent lovers, a monster, a spirit, a drunken jester, and murderers. Characters battle the elements and their emotions, but the calm after this raging storm bestows love, forgiveness and peace,



All performances will be live-streamed via YouTube. Tickets are $10. For more information, visit www.travelingplayers.org or email outreach@travelingplayers.org.



Limited space is still available in Traveling Players award-winning summer programs. Performers, new and returning, in grades 4-8 now have the option of either registering for camp as normal or auditioning for a faster paced, more in-depth training. High School Students in grades 8-12 can audition for the elite pre-college program, Shakespeare Ensemble. The next round of auditions will be held on July 11, online via Zoom.



Selected by the National Endowment for the Arts as one of 25 model "Summer Schools in the Arts" Traveling Players is dedicated to training students (grades 3-12) in classical theatre. Traveling Players programs offer expert training in acting, character creation, physical comedy, stage combat, improvisation, and text analysis.



Students at Traveling Players work in small, dedicated ensembles of 13 performers led by professional directors. With a 1:4 faculty to student ratio, every young actor receives individualized attention and customized training.



The ensemble ethos that permeates Traveling Players means that everyone is essential to the show. The actors also assume technical roles while in performance, and the dual responsibilities students take on allow them to become more resilient and resourceful leaders and team players.



Traveling Players Ensemble is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit charitable organization, incorporated in 2003.



For more information, visit www.travelingplayers.org or call 703-987-1712.

