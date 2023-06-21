Theatre Washington Will Move Headquarters

The move, from Theatre Washington's current office location north of Dupont Circle, will be completed in early July.

By: Jun. 21, 2023

Theatre Washington has announced that they are relocating their headquarters and office space to Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company at 641 D Street NW, Washington, DC.

“The work we do at Theatre Washington is collaborative and forming true partnerships with and among the theatres, theatre-makers, and civic organizations that we work with is essential. It makes perfect sense for us to physically relocate to an area of the city where we will be in closer proximity to many of these theatres and partners – in addition to Woolly – Shakespeare Theatre Company, Ford's Theatre, Downtown BID, and Destination DC, among others,” said Amy Austin, President and CEO of Theatre Washington. “I'm delighted to share a space with Woolly Mammoth Theatre and I'm grateful to Maria Manuela Goyanes, Kimberly E. Douglas, and their team for their vision of community, inclusivity, and partnership – core tenets of their mission as a theatre company.”

“We're excited to welcome Theatre Washington to Woolly's space! We share in Amy's desire to bring the full DC-area theatre community together to lift all boats, making this an easy decision” said Kimberly E. Douglas, Woolly Mammoth's Managing Director. “We look forward to having more theatre-makers and theatre-supporters through our doors for meetings and conversations.”

The move, from Theatre Washington's current office location north of Dupont Circle, will be completed in early July.



