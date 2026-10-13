Theatre Washington Theatre Week Extends Through October 25

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Theatre Washington has announced that Theatre Week, an annual celebration of the DC-area's theatre scene, is officially extending due to popular demand! Now through October 25, audiences will have the opportunity to purchase discounted tickets to select shows at participating theatres for the upcoming 2026-2027 season, offering even more opportunities to see performances outside of Theatre Week!

Following the success of Theatre Week 2026, audiences now have the chance to see even more theatre with special pricing extended for shows throughout the 2026-2027 season. From October 13 to October 25, theatre lovers can take advantage of special $25, $45, and $65 ticket prices on participating productions, making it easier to discover something new or revisit a favorite theatre. The extension offers audiences another chance to explore the depth and variety of the region's theatre community and plan for the months ahead.

Tickets must be purchased during the promotional period. A full list of participating productions is available at theatreweek.org.

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 18 Days 14 Hrs 33 Min 14 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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