Theatre Washington Theatre Week Extends Through October 25
Audiences can purchase discounted tickets at special prices during the extended promotional period at theatres across the DC region.
Theatre Washington has announced that Theatre Week, an annual celebration of the DC-area's theatre scene, is officially extending due to popular demand! Now through October 25, audiences will have the opportunity to purchase discounted tickets to select shows at participating theatres for the upcoming 2026-2027 season, offering even more opportunities to see performances outside of Theatre Week!
Following the success of Theatre Week 2026, audiences now have the chance to see even more theatre with special pricing extended for shows throughout the 2026-2027 season. From October 13 to October 25, theatre lovers can take advantage of special $25, $45, and $65 ticket prices on participating productions, making it easier to discover something new or revisit a favorite theatre. The extension offers audiences another chance to explore the depth and variety of the region's theatre community and plan for the months ahead.
Tickets must be purchased during the promotional period. A full list of participating productions is available at theatreweek.org.
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