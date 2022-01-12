Theatre Washington Announces Unified Extension of Covid-19 Safety Requirements at Area Theatres

Theatre Washington, in coordination with their partner theatres, announces an extension and updates to the previously implemented policies requiring vaccination and mask-wearing at theatre venues across the Washington, DC region. The requirements have been updated in step with the progress in vaccination availability and city and state guidelines.



In an effort initiated by leadership at Shakespeare Theatre Company, theatres across the region are continuing to unite to provide the highest level of public safety for their audiences, artists, staff, and volunteers. Patrons must show proof that they are fully vaccinated at the time of their entry into the theatres. Refer to specific theatres' policies for requirements. The policies will continue to be re-reviewed by aligned venues regularly, including a full update by March 31, 2022. Masks will also be required for audiences inside the theatre, except while eating or drinking in designated locations. Patrons may display proof of vaccination with a physical copy of their vaccination card and ID, and theatres may extend other options to provide proof of vaccination as detailed on their websites. In addition to audiences, these theatres have mandated Covid-19 vaccinations and routine protocols for all of their performers and theatre staff.



Theatres will offer exemptions for those who are not vaccinated, such as children who are recently or not yet eligible, people with certain medical conditions preventing vaccination, or those with closely held religious beliefs. These patrons must provide proof of a timely negative Covid-19 test-as defined by each venue-before performance start time.



"As we continue to navigate this pandemic and its effect on our industry, I'm grateful that the theatre community has come together to provide reassurance to our audiences and theatre-makers that we are first and foremost committed to their safety and well-being," said Ed Zakreski, Managing Director, Round House Theatre. "We want to continue experiencing live theatre together again in the safest manner possible."



Amy Austin, President & CEO of Theatre Washington said, "This community of theatres and theatre-makers will continue to emerge from the pandemic as stronger institutions and individuals if we work together. This initiative is an example of collaborative work and as the conditions change, we are committed to adapting and revisiting these policies as long as they need to be in place."



The organizations joining in this effort are listed below. To learn more about additional policies and procedures designed to protect the health and safety of everyone, patrons can visit theatrewashington.org for updates and are encouraged to learn more at participating theatre's websites.

The Actors' Center

Adventure Theatre MTC

Anacostia Playhouse

Arena Stage

Arts on the Horizon

Atlas Performing Arts Center

Constellation Theatre Company

Faction of Fools

Flying V Theatre

Ford's Theatre

GALA Hispanic Theatre

Imagination Stage

IN Series

Keegan Theatre

The Kennedy Center

MetroStage

Monumental Theatre Company

Mosaic Theater Company of DC

Nu Sass

Olney Theatre Center

Perisphere Theater

Peter's Alley

Prologue Theatre

Round House Theatre

Scena Theatre

Shakespeare Theatre Company

Signature Theatre

Spooky Action Theater

Studio Theatre

Synetic Theater

Theater Alliance

Traveling Players Ensemble

Unexpected Stage

Washington Stage Guild

We Happy Few Productions

Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company