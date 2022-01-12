Theatre Washington Announces Unified Extension of Covid-19 Safety Requirements at Area Theatres
The requirements have been updated in step with the progress in vaccination availability and city and state guidelines.
Theatre Washington, in coordination with their partner theatres, announces an extension and updates to the previously implemented policies requiring vaccination and mask-wearing at theatre venues across the Washington, DC region. The requirements have been updated in step with the progress in vaccination availability and city and state guidelines.
In an effort initiated by leadership at Shakespeare Theatre Company, theatres across the region are continuing to unite to provide the highest level of public safety for their audiences, artists, staff, and volunteers. Patrons must show proof that they are fully vaccinated at the time of their entry into the theatres. Refer to specific theatres' policies for requirements. The policies will continue to be re-reviewed by aligned venues regularly, including a full update by March 31, 2022. Masks will also be required for audiences inside the theatre, except while eating or drinking in designated locations. Patrons may display proof of vaccination with a physical copy of their vaccination card and ID, and theatres may extend other options to provide proof of vaccination as detailed on their websites. In addition to audiences, these theatres have mandated Covid-19 vaccinations and routine protocols for all of their performers and theatre staff.
Theatres will offer exemptions for those who are not vaccinated, such as children who are recently or not yet eligible, people with certain medical conditions preventing vaccination, or those with closely held religious beliefs. These patrons must provide proof of a timely negative Covid-19 test-as defined by each venue-before performance start time.
"As we continue to navigate this pandemic and its effect on our industry, I'm grateful that the theatre community has come together to provide reassurance to our audiences and theatre-makers that we are first and foremost committed to their safety and well-being," said Ed Zakreski, Managing Director, Round House Theatre. "We want to continue experiencing live theatre together again in the safest manner possible."
Amy Austin, President & CEO of Theatre Washington said, "This community of theatres and theatre-makers will continue to emerge from the pandemic as stronger institutions and individuals if we work together. This initiative is an example of collaborative work and as the conditions change, we are committed to adapting and revisiting these policies as long as they need to be in place."
The organizations joining in this effort are listed below. To learn more about additional policies and procedures designed to protect the health and safety of everyone, patrons can visit theatrewashington.org for updates and are encouraged to learn more at participating theatre's websites.
The Actors' Center
Adventure Theatre MTC
Anacostia Playhouse
Arena Stage
Arts on the Horizon
Atlas Performing Arts Center
Constellation Theatre Company
Faction of Fools
Flying V Theatre
Ford's Theatre
GALA Hispanic Theatre
Imagination Stage
IN Series
Keegan Theatre
The Kennedy Center
MetroStage
Monumental Theatre Company
Mosaic Theater Company of DC
Nu Sass
Olney Theatre Center
Perisphere Theater
Peter's Alley
Prologue Theatre
Round House Theatre
Scena Theatre
Shakespeare Theatre Company
Signature Theatre
Spooky Action Theater
Studio Theatre
Synetic Theater
Theater Alliance
Traveling Players Ensemble
Unexpected Stage
Washington Stage Guild
We Happy Few Productions
Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company