Theaterlab to Present PROWLING THE ABYSS by Karen Anne Light

Theaterlab will present Prowling the Abyss, a one-woman show by Karen Anne Light, presented as part of its Gallery Program. In this devised work directed by Elizabeth Baron, Light embodies many different tragicomical personas who live through a mythic confrontation with misogyny and initiation into Queer Femme. The show will be presented on Saturday, October 23, and Sunday, October 24 at 5:00 pm at Theaterlab's Gallery space (357 W 36th St, 3rd floor, NYC, 10018.) Admission to this event (funded by NYFA/City Artist Corps Grant) is free but RSVP is required; to reserve, visit https://www.theaterlabnyc.com/prowling-the-abyss/.

In Prowling the Abyss, the creator and solo performer Karen Anne Light becomes Medusa - a modern incarnation of a mythical creature - who hosts an evening of comedy. Her show falls apart as the guests appear and bring with them traumas and dreams: Butter Sandwich strains to share poetic insights about love but needs subtitles because she can't get off of the floor. Tremble Lip, a breathy, sweet femme, just wants to ride in cars and drink milkshakes with the butch of her dreams. In a performance combining text and physical theater, Light and her collaborators guide their audience through a variety of tropes dealing with outright and hidden forms of misogyny to reassemble the fragmented spirit of queer femininity.

The show marks the third stage collaboration between Karen Anne Light and an accomplished Downtown theatermaker Elizabeth Baron (Simone Federman was a Staging Consultant on the project.) "Throughout our careers, we have been dedicated to exploring the feminine and, thus, the human condition of every expression. We now join forces to seek the Queer Femme, at the moment when suppression and violence toward femmes and women (both trans and cis), and feminine presenting bodies has become a cultural norm - and shows up in the most unexpected places, even among LGBTQ people who internalize the trauma inflicted by the dominant culture," explain Light and Baron. "The same femmes that are idealized, sexualized, desired are also ignored, shamed, judged, abused. We created this play to be an affirmative moment of connection within the vibrant LGBTQ+ community in NYC, especially for femmes, lesbians, queer women, trans women, and butch/masc queers and dykes. Inclusive, safe spaces specifically for these folks are scarce."

Prowling the Abyss is a work-in-progress staging as part of Theaterlab's Gallery Program. Funded by NYFA/City Artist Corps Grant.

Theaterlab is strictly following the federal and local COVID-19 protocols to ensure the safety and comfort of its audiences and performers. To be admitted to a performance, visitors must show proof of vaccination - no exceptions. Masks are required for all audience members. However, performers will not be masked. Check the website for the most current information on pandemic-related restrictions.

