Theater J Launches First-Ever Summer Musical Theater Camp Auditions

Theater J has announced auditions for its first-ever Summer Musical Theater Camp programs, The Jungle Book, running from July 1-18, 2024, and The Wizard Of Oz, running from July 22–August 8, 2024.

These musical theater programs are an opportunity for rising 2nd-9th graders to spend the summer singing, dancing, acting, making new friends, and performing on the Theater J stage. No experience is necessary, just a love for the performing arts, and no preparation is necessary for auditions: students will learn a dance and may read from a script. Auditions are for program placement only; casting for the productions will take place during the summer.

Auditions are being held Tuesday, March 5, from 6:30 PM – 8:30 PM, and Sunday, March 10, from 10:00AM – 12:00PM at Theater J, located at 1529 16th St NW. The programs run Monday-Friday from 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, with a culminating performance at 7:00PM on the final Thursday evening of each session. The program cost is $1,795 for EDCJCC members and Theater J subscribers and $1,955 for non-members/non-subscribers. Need-based scholarships are available.

For more information on the program, scholarships, and more, go to https://www.edcjcc.org/theater-j/youth-theater/summer-camp/. Any further questions can be directed to Theater J Education Programs Manager Hester Kamin, at hester@theaterj.org.

Disney’s The Jungle Book KIDS

Music & Lyrics by Richard M. Sherman, Robert B. Sherman & Terry Gilkyson

Book Adapted and Additional Lyrics by Marcy Heisler

Music Adapted and Arranged by Bryan Louiselle

Based on the Rudyard Kipling novel & the Disney film

The Wizard of Oz: Youth Edition

by L. Frank Baum, with music and lyrics by Harold Arlen and E. Y. Harburg

Background Music by Herbert Stothart

Dance and Vocal Arrangements by Peter Howard

Orchestration by Larry Wilcox

Adapted by John Kane for the Royal Shakespeare Company

Based upon the Classic Motion Picture owned by Turner Entertainment Co. and distributed in all media by Warner Bros