The Washington Ballet Presents JAZZ ICONS – A VALENTINE TRIBUTE TO ICONIC DANCE AND MUSIC

The Washington Ballet will start the new year combining the art of ballet and the beauty of jazz into an unforgettable program of dance and music.

By: Jan. 17, 2024

Jazz Icons: A Fine Romance will grace the stage of the Eisenhower Theater, at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, February 14-18, 2024. Live music will accompany the dancers and will be performed by The Smithsonian Jazz Masterworks Orchestra along with New York Voices, and the Craig Davis Trio. MCG Jazz Ensemble will also contribute to this unique celebration of two performing art forms. Marty Ashby will serve as Music Director and Conductor.

This season's offering features two highly anticipated World Premieres by acclaimed choreographers Jessica Lang and Dwight Rhoden. Their new works continue to define the evolution of ballet in the 21st century and The Washington Ballet's commitment to the endurance and power of dance while supporting and nurturing the creative process.

Jazz Icons will showcase the artistry and pay tribute to the pioneering women in jazz and the immortal composers of this musical genre. Legends Ella Fitzgerald, Nancy Wilson, Lena Horne, Sarah Vaughan, Billie Holiday, and Mary Lou Williams paired with never-before-seen choreography celebrate the history of jazz and its enduring cultural influence. Musical artists including Bill Evans, Dodo Marmarosa, Chick Corea, Chet Baker, Thelonious Monk will also have their works serve as a musical backdrop as part of TWB's Valentine to the city of Washington.

"This program aligns with The Washington Ballet's commitment to highlighting our company and D.C. as an incubator for new innovative work,” said Karen Shepherd, Interim Managing Director of The Washington Ballet. “We continue to deepen our commitment to cultivate connections across disciplines to bring forward programming that resonates with audiences across the region."

 “This is a beautiful celebration of jazz's rich history and its enduring influence on dance and art. Being able to bring innovative artists, dancers, musicians, and the spirit of jazz legends together to create and curate an evening of unforgettable dance is magical,” said The Washington Ballet's Incoming Artistic Director Edwaard Liang.

Jessica Lang infuses her choreography with improvisation and a deep appreciation for jazz's legacy. She draws inspiration from the music and from post-impressionist French artist, Henri Matise. Lang's work emphasizes themes of freedom, trust, communication, and expression. Costume design by Jillian Lewis of “Project Runway” fame completes this extraordinary commission.

Dwight Rhoden's choreography is bold - a celebration of courage, strength, and the pioneering spirit of the remarkable women of jazz. His ballet pays homage to the unique style of each musical artist reflecting their vibrancy, character, and musicality. Rhoden interprets the notes, rhythms, and emotional depth of the music, as he disrupts the structure of classic ballet, pushing the boundaries of storytelling and innovation.

The Washington Ballet (TWB) was founded as The Washington School of Ballet in 1944 and incorporated as a professional company in 1976 to serve a three-part mission: ensuring excellence in its professional performance company, growing the next generation of dancers through its school, professional training programs, and Studio Company, and serving the community in which it resides through community engagement programs that propel TWB to a more prominent place within the nation's capital and beyond.

 

Jazz Icons: A Fine Romance

 

February 14–18, 2024

The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts

Eisenhower Theater

2700 F Street, NW, Washington, D.C. 20566

Performance dates and times:

Wednesday, February 14, 2024, at 8:00 pm

Thursday, February 15, 2024, at 8:00 pm

Friday, February 16, 2024, at 8:00 pm

Saturday, February 17, 2024, at 2:00 pm and 8:00 pm

Sunday, February 18, 2024, at 2:00 pm

Tickets are available at www.washingtonballet.org/tickets




