The Washington Ballet Appoints Edwaard Liang as its New Artistic Director

The Washington Ballet announced that American arts leader Edwaard Liang has been appointed its new Artistic Director. The internationally renowned dancer, choreographer and administrator becomes only the fourth artistic director in the company’s history and the first person of color to head the organization.

“Edwaard is a proven, visionary leader and deeply gifted artist who is uniquely prepared to nurture all aspects of The Washington Ballet — our world-class artists, our school and training programs, and the communities we serve,” stated Jean-Marie Fernandez, chair of The Washington Ballet’s Board of Directors. “Edwaard’s commitment to shaping the future of ballet perfectly aligns with our ambitions as a dynamic, diverse mid-sized ballet company with an outsized impact in our community and in the ballet world.”

Edwaard Liang stated: “The Washington Ballet is a remarkable organization that I’ve felt drawn to since I first worked with the company in 2008. We share the same values: a commitment to world-class dance; a powerful drive to program dance that can respond to the needs of many diverse and varied communities; and a genuine desire to evolve the art form thoughtfully. What an exceptional honor and opportunity to live, work, and lead the future of ballet in our nation’s capital.”

Born in Taiwan and raised in California, Liang began his professional career with New York City Ballet and later, at the invitation of Jiří Kylián, danced with Nederlands Dans Theater, where he discovered his passion for choreography. In the past 20 years, his works have been performed by dance companies worldwide, including New York City Ballet, San Francisco Ballet, Bolshoi Ballet, Joffrey Ballet, Pacific Northwest Ballet, and Shanghai Ballet, among others. He has won numerous awards, including an Emmy® Award for the short dance film “Vaulted” (2018).

Currently completing his eleventh and final season as Artistic Director of BalletMet (Columbus, Ohio), Liang is credited with reinvigorating the organization through his collegiality, creativity and authentic commitment to community building. During his tenure, BalletMet nearly doubled in size, successfully launched and completed a major capital campaign, and expanded the size and scope of its ballet school. As a choreographer, Liang has created 21 world premieres for BalletMet.