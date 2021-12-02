The Washington Ballet Announces Details of 2022 Winter/Spring Season

The Washington Ballet has announced details of its 2022 Winter/Spring season, including single-ticket availability for its new and long-awaited production of Swan Lake, opening in February 2022 at the Kennedy Center. The Spring season will also include Giselle; choreographers Brett Ishida and Mthuthuzeli November in their Washington, D.C. debuts as part of NEXTsteps/New Works; the return of Dance for All, a series of free community experiences in all eight wards of Washington, D.C.; and TWB's annual Gala at the Anthem.

A PDF of this release, along with a complete press calendar with dates and pricing, may be viewed here. The most up-to-date details are online at www.washingtonballet.org.

In February 2022, TWB premieres its own production of Swan Lake, after Petipa, with additional choreography and staging by Artistic Director Julie Kent and Associate Artistic Director Victor Barbee, in the Kennedy's Center's Eisenhower Theater. The Company was just days away from premiering this production in March 2020 when the city shut down, forcing a postponement.

Marking another creative milestone, the company presents its Giselle in performances at the Warner Theatre. Premiering in 2017, the staging was Ms. Kent's and Mr. Barbee's first for the Company following their arrival in Washington, D.C., and initiated their vision to build the company's artistic legacy through the classical repertoire. With Swan Lake, Giselle and Sleeping Beauty (2019), Kent and Barbee will have introduced three full-length story ballets into TWB's repertoire.

The season concludes with NEXTsteps/New Works, TWB's signature series that supports the evolution of both ballet and the dancer, at the Shakespeare Theatre's Sidney Harman Hall. Featured choreographers include Brett Ishida, founder of "the miraculous new Austin troupe, Ishida Dance" (Austin American Statesman) and 2020 Olivier Award-winner and breakout choreographer Mthuthuzeli November, both presenting world premieres in their Washington, D.C. debuts. Long-time TWB favorite Jessica Lang will also create a new work on the Company for this final production of the season.

Beyond the stage, The Washington Ballet presents the third annual Dance for All from March 21-April 8. The series of free events and experiences takes place in all eight wards of the city and invites broad community participation. Past iterations of Dance for All have included free performances by Company members, drop-in dance classes, and story time at local libraries. A complete schedule will be announced at a later date.

The season comes to a close with The Washington Ballet Gala, a black-tie evening in support of the Company's arts and education outreach programs. Titled Et on danse...And we dance!, this year's Gala is inspired by the sensual French Riviera beach town of St. Tropez. This gala will be held at the District Pier and The Anthem, and is co-chaired by TWB Directors David DeSantis and Hanane Lemlih, and TWB Board Chair Jean-Marie Fernandez.

The Washington Ballet opened its 2021/2022 season in October 2021 with performances at The National Building Museum, followed by 30 scheduled performances of The Nutcracker, which opened November 27 and continues through December 26, 2021.

Marking another creative milestone, the company presents its Giselle in performances at the Warner Theatre. Premiering in 2017, the staging was Ms. Kent's and Mr. Barbee's first for the Company following their arrival in Washington, D.C., and initiated their vision to build the company's artistic legacy through the classical repertoire. With Swan Lake, Giselle and Sleeping Beauty (2019), Kent and Barbee will have introduced three full-length story ballets into TWB's repertoire.

The season concludes with NEXTsteps/New Works, TWB's signature series that supports the evolution of both ballet and the dancer, at the Shakespeare Theatre's Sidney Harman Hall. Featured choreographers include Brett Ishida, founder of "the miraculous new Austin troupe, Ishida Dance" (Austin American Statesman) and 2020 Olivier Award-winner and breakout choreographer Mthuthuzeli November, both presenting world premieres in their Washington, D.C. debuts. Long-time TWB favorite Jessica Lang will also create a new work on the Company for this final production of the season.

Beyond the stage, The Washington Ballet presents the third annual Dance for All from March 21-April 8. The series of free events and experiences takes place in all eight wards of the city and invites broad community participation. Past iterations of Dance for All have included free performances by Company members, drop-in dance classes, and story time at local libraries. A complete schedule will be announced at a later date.

The season comes to a close with The Washington Ballet Gala, a black-tie evening in support of the Company's arts and education outreach programs. Titled Et on danse...And we dance!, this year's Gala is inspired by the sensual French Riviera beach town of St. Tropez. This gala will be held at the District Pier and The Anthem, and is co-chaired by TWB Directors David DeSantis and Hanane Lemlih, and TWB Board Chair Jean-Marie Fernandez.

The Washington Ballet opened its 2021/2022 season in October 2021 with performances at The National Building Museum, followed by 30 scheduled performances of The Nutcracker, which opened November 27 and continues through December 26, 2021.

"We decided to call this season our 'Season of Gratitude' to mark our sincere appreciation for our art form, our audiences and all those who supported TWB through the trials of the pandemic," remarked Ms. Kent. "Our first performances were invigorating, a poignant reminder of the indelible marks that live performance can leave on all of our souls. Now, heading into this new year, we are moving forward, confidently and with a wonderful sense of momentum. This is an exciting time for ballet in our nation's capital."

TICKETS

Swan Lake is on sale now, and tickets range from $25 to $175. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.washingtonballet.org, email tickets@washingtonballet.org, or call 202.677.5193.