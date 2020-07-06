The National Music Publishers' Association Announces Staff Promotions

The National Music Publishers' Association (NMPA) today announced the promotions of four key staff members.



Amelia Binder has been promoted from Vice President, Government Affairs and Industry Relations to Senior Vice President, Government Affairs. Mrs. Binder's lobbying efforts were key to the passage of the Music Modernization Act and she recently worked to ensure songwriters were included in the CARES Act Coronavirus aid packages.



Kartraice Hooper has been promoted from Director, External Affairs to Vice President, External Affairs & Events. Ms. Hooper will continue to execute and expand all of NMPA's exclusive events including the NMPA Annual Meeting in New York, Grammy Week showcase, S.O.N.G.S. (Supporting Our Next Generation of Songwriters) Foundation events as well as the Gold & Platinum Gala in Nashville. In her new role she will also manage the NMPA Gold & Platinum certification Program.



Stephanie Li has been promoted from Director of Membership and Paralegal to Vice President, Membership & Partnerships. Ms. Li serves as the primary liaison with NMPA's membership and helps administer NMPA's many settlements, judgment distributions and model licenses.



Briana Berkley has added Director of Operations to her title of Executive Assistant to CEO David Israelite and EVP Danielle Aguirre. Ms. Berkley will serve as lead liaison with NMPA's outside CFO and Human Resources consultants.



NMPA President & CEO David Israelite praised the promotions saying, "These key staff promotions acknowledge the important work our team is doing and reward them for going above and beyond. Amelia has proven essential after years of dedicated advocacy on behalf of our music publisher members and their songwriters. Kartraice has greatly enhanced NMPA's reach and profile through phenomenal events celebrating songwriters and publishers across the country as well as her work to enhance our Gold & Platinum Program. Stephanie has streamlined our membership process and will expand our reach through key partnerships. Bri has become an absolutely critical component of our operations and this change reflects how much she has taken on. These moves are a testament to all that NMPA accomplishes and I am excited to see each person's progress in their new role."

