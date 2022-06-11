The Keegan Theatre Announces 2022-23 Season
The Keegan Theatre has announced its 26th Season in 2022-2023, featuring 8 mainstage productions in its intimate and welcoming theater home in Dupont Circle. The season includes the world premieres of 2 newly commissioned works from DC area playwrights, 1 regional premiere, 1 DC premiere, 2 musicals, and a Pulitzer Prize-winning play.
"We have an exciting season planned, as we strive to continue our commitment to presenting a wide range of offerings for audiences," says Susan Marie Rhea, the company's Artistic Director. "Our upcoming season includes DC, regional, and world premieres, and a lineup of shows that enrich, entertain, tickle the funny bone, provoke the mind, and - most importantly - connect us to each other through the power of theater: outstanding storytelling by extraordinary artists from across the DMV."
The Keegan Theatre 2022-2023 Season
THE OUTSIDER
By Paul Slade Smith
Regional Premiere
August 27 - September 24, 2022
ELEGIES: A SONG CYCLE
By William Finn
October 22 - November 20, 2022
AN IRISH CAROL
By Matthew J. Keenan
December 15 - December 31, 2022
THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT
Jeremy Kareken, David Murrell, & Gordon Farrell
DC Premiere
January 28 - February 25, 2023
PUSH THE BUTTON
By Drew Anderson & Dwayne Lawson-Brown
World Premiere
March 25 - April 7, 2023
THE WILTING POINT
By Graziella Jackson
World Premiere
April 13 - April 30, 2023
SEUSSICAL: THE MUSICAL
By Lynn Ahrens & Stephen Flaherty
June 17 - July 22, 2023
SWEAT
By Lynn Nottage
Pulitzer Prize Winner
August 19 - September 16, 2023
Artistic teams will be announced in coming months, as will additional performances as part of the company's new works-focused Boiler Room Series initiative. More information about the 2022-2023 Season is available online, and single tickets and tickets packages are currently available for purchase. Please visit www.keegantheatre.com.