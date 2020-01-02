The Company of A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Ford's Theatre Raised +$83k for D.C.'s Bright Beginnings

Ford's Theatre Society announced that audiences and the company of A Christmas Carol raised $83,388.91 for Bright Beginnings during performances of this season's A Christmas Carol. Over the last 11 years, the company has raised more than $919,988 for Washington-area charities, aiding thousands within the D.C.-area who experience homelessness and hunger.

Donations were collected for Bright Beginnings at curtain calls for performances from November 21 to December 29, 2019. Members of the company and crew for A Christmas Carol and Ford's Theatre Society staff also contributed to the campaign.

At the December 31 matinee, Darin Allen, director of development and external affairs for Bright Beginnings, came to the stage after the performance to receive a ceremonial check from the cast and crew.

Since 2009, A Christmas Carol audiences, cast, crew and staff have raised funds for Homeless Children's Playtime Project, House of Ruth, Food & Friends, N Street Village, Bread for the City, Covenant House Washington, Martha's Table, Miriam's Kitchen, So Others Might Eat (SOME) and Thrive DC in the spirit of giving and charity expressed in Charles Dickens's A Christmas Carol.

"The gifts and kindness shown by the company of A Christmas Carol and our patrons will improve the lives of the neediest in our region," said Ford's Theatre Director Paul R. Tetreault.

"On behalf of our trustees, families and staff we appreciate your commitment to our mission of eradicating chronic homelessness and poverty in our nation's capital. The year 2020 marks our 30th year on this journey and we graciously accept your support in this fight," said Bright Beginnings Director of Development and External Affairs Darin Allen.

Bright Beginnings is dedicated to meeting the immediate needs of children and families experiencing homelessness by:

Providing children with a safe, nurturing educational environment;

Preparing children to enter kindergarten ready to learn; and

Supporting parents in stabilizing their home lives and becoming self-sufficient.

For more information, visit www.bbidc.org.

Since reopening in 1968, more than a hundred years after President Abraham Lincoln's assassination, Ford's Theatre has celebrated Lincoln's legacy and explored the American experience through theatre and education. Under the leadership of Director Paul R. Tetreault, Ford's Theatre has been recognized for the superior quality of its artistic programming. With works from the Tony-nominated Come From Away and nationally acclaimed Big River to the world premieres of Meet John Doe, The Heavens Are Hung In Black, Liberty Smith, Necessary Sacrifices, The Widow Lincoln and The Guard, Ford's Theatre is making its mark on the American theatre landscape. For its accomplishments, the organization was honored in 2008 with the National Medal of Arts. For more information, visit www.fords.org.





