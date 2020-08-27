The Center For The Arts Announces Its 30th Anniversary Season

Fall 2020 at the Center for the Arts will include a diverse array of new programs.

The Center for the Arts at George Mason University announced plans for its 2020-2021 season today. To view the Center for the Arts' 30th Anniversary Season, visit: cfa.gmu.edu/preview.

Fall 2020 at the Center for the Arts will include a diverse array of new programs through Mason Arts at Home-the digital arts platform launched in response to the onset of COVID-19 in April, 2020. In partnership with Mason's College of Visual and Performing Arts (CVPA) and the Hylton Performing Arts Center, Mason Arts at Home features livestreamed and pre-recorded digital concerts, behind-the-scenes conversations with artists, and signature CVPA student and faculty events.

The Center for the Arts also announced that in-person performances will be held this October at Mason Pond Lawn, a new outdoor space on Mason's Fairfax Campus. Directly opposite the Center for the Arts, the grassy lawn will feature physically-distanced seating areas and a temporary stage on Mason Pond Drive. Patrons can enjoy two family-friendly performances by Cirque FLIP Fabrique and a recital by internationally-renowned organist Cameron Carpenter, featuring his International Touring Organ.

For safety precautions and details about what to expect when visiting Mason Pond Lawn, including taking the online Mason COVID Healthaoe" check prior to arrival on campus visit: cfa.gmu.edu/outdoor-performances.

Should state health officials and George Mason University authorize it is safe to do so, the Center for the Arts' 30th Anniversary season will resume performances in-person and indoors in January 2021. The venue will follow strict protocols to ensure the safety of all patrons, artists, and staff.

Highlights of the spring schedule of Great Performances at Mason include a rescheduled performance of legendary Irish musicians The Chieftains, Colombian dance company Sankofa Danzafro, a concert by Ladysmith Black Mambazo, the return of Japanese taiko drummers KODO, two programs by the Virginia Opera, breathtaking acrobatics from Cirque Eloize, Latin American superstar Lila Downs, and three performances from the Center for the Arts Family Series.

"Our motto is 'the arts create community,' and we have never felt the power of those four words more keenly than in this moment of tentative re-emergence from our long, shared isolation," said Rick Davis, Dean of Mason's College of Visual and Performing Arts.

Davis continues, "As we carefully bring our campus back to life, we know that the desire to interact with each other in person-safely and comfortably-is strong, and the arts have a role in designing creative and engaging ways to make that possible. So as we celebrate our 30th anniversary season-a little differently than originally envisioned-we invite you to join us in what will certainly be an exciting, if at times unpredictable, ride."

"We are so proud to be bringing our on- and off-campus communities a suite of artistic experiences unlike anything we've presented in the past, thanks to many innovative artists who are rising above unforeseen challenges," adds Director of Programming Adrienne Bryant Godwin. "In addition to performances, we'll be supporting a variety of ways for artists to continue connecting with our communities through digital residencies, off-campus pop-up concerts, and exclusive interactive events. Although the 30th Anniversary Season may not look like what we had initially envisioned, we are embracing Mason's spirit of innovation and look forward to celebrating three decades of building community through the arts. "

Grammy Award-winning ensemble Third Coast Percussion, playwright Kaneza Schaal and D.C.-based theater company Step Afrika! will be the 2020-2021 Mason Artists-in-Residence. As members of the second annual cohort of Mason Artist-in-Residence program, the artists have designed meaningful opportunities for artistic development and/or community engagement events this fall. Grammy Award-winning jazz composer Maria Schneider, whose spring 2020 residency was rescheduled due to COVID-19, will conduct her in-person residency in spring 2021.

The Center for the Arts also announced The Artist-Activist: Centering Black Voices, a new speaker series designed to provide an opportunity for the greater community to engage in dialogue around creative process, activism, and racism. This series will feature nationally renowned artists speaking about the essential intersection between the creative sector and social justice movements. Curated by a panel of anti-racist Mason educators, the conversations will be free and open to the public, and will be streamed online as part of Mason Arts at Home. Additional details including event dates and times and the lineup of speakers will be shared in the near future.

Tickets to fall outdoor Mason Pond Lawn performances are on sale to Friends of the Center for the Arts now, for 2019-2020 season subscribers at 10 a.m. on August 29, and to the general public at 10 a.m. on August 30.

Access passes for ticketed Mason Arts at Home events and tickets for spring 2021 performances will go on sale at a later date.

As of August 28, 2020, the Center for the Arts Ticket Office has resumed operation and is open Tuesday - Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for in-person, phone (703-993-2787), and email (cfatix@gmu.edu) assistance. Face coverings are required at all times inside the Center for the Arts and while on the campus of George Mason University.

As part of Mason's College of Visual and Performing Arts, the Center for the Arts along with all Mason performing arts spaces had been closed since March 13, 2020 in an effort to decrease the risk of exposure to, and spread of, COVID-19.

Frequently Asked Questions and current updates, visit: cfa.gmu.edu/covid.

