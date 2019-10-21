The Best Deals During Weird and Wonderful Week in Washington DC!

It's the weirdest and wonderful-est time of the year, and TodayTix is here with the best spooky, funky, and festive events and shows to complete your Halloween season. Weird and Wonderful Week is Oct. 23-29, and you can get tickets from $13 to some of the city's most unique offerings. So grab a pumpkin spice latte, throw on that costume (if that's your thing), and get ready to experience DC in all of its autumnal glory.

Shear Madness combines up-to-the-minute improvisational humor and a mixture of audience sleuthing to deliver a unique performance each night. With more than 13,200 performances at the Kennedy Center, "Shear Madness" is the second longest-running play in the history of American Theater. Get $25 tix and get to laughing it up.

"Jekyll & Hyde" has mesmerized audiences the world. In this new production, the audience follows the action from room to room through an immersive environment of thrilling intensity. Get $25 tix to celebrate Weird and Wonderful Week.

The American Pops Orchestra's "Music & Mindfulness" series pairs yoga with live orchestra music. Original scores weave together familiar, popular tunes in a serene and contemplative style with yoga led by instructor, Dan Carter. Get ready to get weird and mindful with tix from $13.

Museum Hack leads live, VIP tours of awesome museums across the country. Tours include sassy "insider" stories about the art, activities in the galleries, selfies & sometimes wine (and more treats when the guards aren't looking). Get $34 tix to the Unhighlights Tour of the National Gallery of Art.

Two world-class magicians and first-rate snarkists battle for the title of Best Magician with audience involvement from start to finish. Who will win? The audience is judge and jury. It's about to get weird and wonderful because you'll get a free joke box when you get tickets on TodayTix.

When CB's dog dies from rabies, CB begins to question the existence of an afterlife. Drug use, suicide, eating disorders, teen violence, rebellion, and sexual identity collide and careen toward an ending that's both haunting and hopeful in this play. Get $15 tix during Weird and Wonderful Week.

On the night of April 14, 1865, Detective James McDevitt was on duty at the Washington Metropolitan Police headquarters, a half-block from Ford's Theatre. Just before 10:30PM, frantic witnesses rushed in with horrifying news: President Lincoln had been shot at the theater. Join Detective McDevitt as he revisits the sites and reexamines the clues from the investigation into the Lincoln Assassination Conspiracy. Get a free book as a part of your purchase during Weird and Wonderful Week.

Bentzen Ball, a magical festival partnership between Brightest Young Things and comedian Tig Notaro, is coming back for its 10th anniversary of Comedy and Friendship in DC. This weekend-long festival features icons like Roxane Gay, Pete Holmes, Sasheer Zamata, Jaboukie Young-White, and Maria Bamford! Catch DMV homegrown comedians at the DC Comedy Homecoming, or laugh along at a live podcast recording of the hit show Call Your Girlfriend all for an extra $5-$10 off during Weird and Wonderful Week.

Poisoned apples. Glass slippers. Who needs 'em?! Not Snow White and her posse of disenchanted princesses. Forget the princesses you think you know - the original storybook heroines have come to life to set the record straight. Get a free drink in celebration of Weird and Wonderful Week.





