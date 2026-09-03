THE SCORE Starring Brian Cox Extends Run at Shakespeare Theatre Company
Oliver Cotton's play imagines a fateful encounter between Bach and Frederick the Great at Harman Hall.
Shakespeare Theatre Company has added an additional week of performances to its upcoming production of The Score, featuring Brian Cox (Succession), and directed by Trevor Nunn (Les Misérables, Cats). The Score begins previews on September 11 at STC's Harman Hall, celebrates its opening night on Wednesday, September 16, and now runs through October 25.
In spring 1747, Johann Sebastian Bach (Cox) reluctantly visits the court of Frederick II, Europe's most ambitious and dangerous leader. When the king presents Bach with a musical puzzle, the composer must confront how to rise to the challenge without forsaking his own morality. Brian Cox brings a “volcanic presence” (The Times (UK)) to Bach in the play's only American engagement.
Brian Cox's career has spanned more than six decades, with stage and screen roles earning him two Olivier Awards, a Golden Globe Award for his role in the HBO hit Succession, and an Emmy Award for his portrayal of Hermann Goering in the TV limited series Nuremberg.
Additional performance dates:
- Tuesday, October 20, at 7:30pm
- Wednesday, October 21, at 7:30pm
- Thursday, October 22, at 2:00pm
- Thursday, October 22, at 7:30pm
- Friday, October 23, at 7:30pm
- Saturday, October 24, at 2:00pm
- Saturday, October 24, at 7:30pm
- Sunday, October 25, at 2:00pm
Tickets are now on sale and range from $39 to $195. More information can be found at ShakespeareTheatre.org.
In addition to The Score, the rest of the 26/27 Season also includes Frida...A Self Portrait, A Midsummer Night's Dream, A Raisin in the Sun, Romeo and Juliet, and Follies. Full season subscriptions, play packages, and single tickets are currently on sale.
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