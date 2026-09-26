THE LIVING DEAD to Open at Chevy Chase Pavilion This Fall

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Maryland-based playwright and Helen Hayes Award winner Bob Bartlett is bringing a new play about zombies and George A. Romero's horror classic Night of the Living Dead to Chevy Chase Pavilion in Friendship Heights this Halloween season.

Running October 8 through November 8, The Living Dead will transform a space on the Pavilion's Metro level into an intimate, immersive theater experience, just steps from the Friendship Heights Metro Station.

Bartlett is known throughout the Washington region for producing site-specific theater in unexpected settings. His recent horror productions include Lýkos Ánthrōpos and Mary Shelley's Monsters, both recently staged at Washington, DC's historic Congressional Cemetery.

'I've always been drawn to theater produced in unique locations,' Bartlett said. 'The opportunity to share this play with audiences at Chevy Chase Pavilion, particularly during the Halloween season, is truly special.'

The production continues a series of creative and cultural activations in Friendship Heights. Over the past four years, the Friendship Heights Alliance has helped bring a variety of pop-ups, galleries and cultural attractions to the neighborhood, including several programs at Chevy Chase Pavilion in partnership with owner Clarion Partners.

'Creative groups are drawn to Friendship Heights because of its stellar location, Metro access and community of art lovers,' said Natalie Avery, executive director of the Friendship Heights Alliance. 'We're thankful to Clarion Partners for supporting creative programming and look forward to welcoming audiences to this unique production.'

Bartlett's play focuses on two characters from Romero's original film, Ben and Barbra, while creating a new narrative specifically for the stage. The production evokes the suspense and psychological horror of Romero's film while more deeply exploring the racial and political atmosphere of late-1960s America.

'Audiences should not expect to come and see Night of the Living Dead on stage - or stage blood and faux cosplay zombies; instead they'll be immersed in low-tech claustrophobia and, frankly, darkness in this exploration of the impact of fear on the body', Bartlett said.

Performance Information

THE LIVING DEAD by Bob Bartlett, directed by Marvin Brown, featuring Bru Aju as Ben and Camille Pivetta as Barbra

October 8 - November 8, 2026, Chevy Chase Pavilion – Metro Level, 5335 Wisconsin Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20015

Performances Thursdays through Sundays, with evening and weekend matinee performances. The production runs approximately 85 minutes with no intermission.

Tickets are $40, including fees. Advance online ticket purchase is required. Seating is limited.

Garage parking is available on site, and the performance venue is steps from the Friendship Heights Metro Station.

Tickets & Information: bob-bartlett.com

About Friendship Heights Alliance

The Friendship Heights Alliance is a place-focused nonprofit working to support a more vibrant, dynamic and inclusive future for Friendship Heights. The organization coordinates community building, public-space initiatives, neighborhood promotion and partnerships among property owners, businesses and residents throughout the Wisconsin Avenue commercial corridor.

Since its founding in 2021, the Alliance has helped bring a range of pop-ups, arts programming and cultural experiences to Friendship Heights. Learn more at friendshipheights.com or follow @FriendshipHeightsAlliance.

About Bob Bartlett

Bob Bartlett is a playwright, dramaturg and director known for producing site-specific work in unique locations throughout the Washington region and around the country. His recent plays include Mary Shelley's Monsters, Lýkos Ánthrōpos, The Accident Bear, and Love and Vinyl. A three-time O'Neill finalist, Bartlett is an affiliated artist with the National New Play Network, artist-in-residence at Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts, and a member of The Dramatists Guild of America. He earned an MFA in Playwriting from Catholic University of America.

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