Synetic Theater to Present THE MADNESS OF POE

SYNETIC THEATER will welcome in-person audiences back to the theater with terrifying tales from Edgar Allan Poe, THE MADNESS OF POE, choreographed by Irina Tsikurishvili and directed by Paata Tsikurishvili. THE MADNESS OF POE will play a four-week limited engagement at Synetic Theater (1800 South Bell Street, Arlington, VA). Performances begin Friday, October 8, and continue through Sunday, October 31. Opening Night is Monday, October 11 (7 p.m.). Tickets are $10-$60 and are available at https://synetictheater.org/event_pages/the-madness-of-poe/. Press performances begin Saturday, October 9 at 8 p.m., Sunday, October 10 at 2 p.m., and Monday, October 11 at 7 p.m. (and any subsequent performance).

Join them back in their theater for terrifying of tales from Edgar Allan Poe woven into one 90-minute heart-pounding thriller. Anchored by a reimagining of Synetic's 2007 hit adaptation of The Fall of the House of Usher, THE MADNESS OF POE hauntingly blends Edgar Allan Poe's unhinged reality with the intoxicating imaginings of his stories, including The Raven. These tales from the inventor of American horror are suspenseful, sinister, sensual - classic Synetic in every way.

The production stars Philip Fletcher* as Servant, Chris Galindo* as Ensemble, Scean Flowers* as Ensemble, Megan Khaziran* as Lenore/Ensemble, Ariel Kraje as Ensemble, Alex Mills* as Roderick, Maryam Najafzada* as The Raven/Ensemble, Ryan Sellers* as Edgar, and Nutsa Tediashvili* as Madeline.

For The Raven Scott Brown* will serve as creative associate, director, Maryam Najafzada* as creative associate, choreographer, and Katherine DuBois* as adaptor. Nathan Weinberger* created the original adaption of The Fall of the House of Usher. The production features scenic and props design by Phil Charlwood, costume design by Alexa Duimstra, sound design by Justin Schmitz, and lighting design by Doug Del Pizzo. Emily Sucher is the intimacy consultant, Mandi Lee is the vocal coach and Allison Poms is the stage manager. Publicity by Katie Rosin/Kampfire PR.

*Synetic Company Member

THE MADNESS OF POE plays the following regular schedule through Sunday, October 31:

Thursdays at 8 p.m.

Fridays at 8 p.m.

Saturdays at 8 p.m.

Sundays at 2 p.m.

There are additional performances on Monday, October 11, 2021 at 7 p.m. (Opening Night by Invitation Only) and Monday, October 25 at 8 p.m. (Industry Night).

Tickets are $10-$60 and available at https://synetictheater.org/event_pages/the-madness-of-poe/ or in-person at the box office (located in the underground Crystal City Shops - 1800 S. Bell St. Arlington, VA 22202 - ONLY open an hour before showtime), or via phone at: (703) 824-8060 x117.

Running Time: 90 minutes

Website: https://synetictheater.org/event_pages/the-madness-of-poe/

Photo credit: Johnny Shryock Photography