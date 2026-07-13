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Spotlight: BEETLEJUICE at the National Theatre

The Ghost-With-The-Most is in D.C.

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Spotlight: BEETLEJUICE at the National Theatre

IT’S SHOWTIME! A MUSICAL COMEDY ABOUT MAKING THE MOST OF EVERY DAY-O

He earned his stripes on Broadway… now the ghost-with-the-most is coming back to Washington, D.C. by popular demand!

It’s showtime! Based on Tim Burton’s dearly beloved film, this hilarious musical tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose whole life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and a demon with a thing for stripes. With an irreverent book, an astonishing set, and a score that’s out of this Netherworld, BEETLEJUICE is “SCREAMINGLY GOOD FUN!” (Variety). And under its uproarious surface (six feet under, to be exact), it’s a remarkably touching show about family, love, and making the most of every Day-O!

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