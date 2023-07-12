Sherry Boone to Star in Somers Voice Tribute To Musical Theatre, Benefiting Young Artists

The event will take place on July 15th.
POPULAR
Somers Voice LLC and friends are supporting the arts with a benefit campaign to support The Leading Education Arts Program (L.E.A.P).
L.E.A.P. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization under Umbiance Center for the Performing Arts. L.E.A.P was established in 2015, to make a positive change in the lives of young people through the discipline of the performing arts in the Fredericksburg, Spotsylvania and Stafford, Virginia area.
We will have a special Musical Theater Tribute with performances on July 15th at 2:00 and 4:30 p.m. Please see ticket information below or click on this link - Giving Campaign | somersvoice-v2
LEAP BENEFIT MUSICAL THEATER TRIBUTE
DATE: SATURDAY, JULY 15
TIME: DOORS OPEN AT 1:30 P.M.
(PERFORMANCES: 2:00 & 4:30)
(Donations Accepted In Advance and At The Door)
V.I.P. Cocktail Reception With The Artists & Performances - $25
(Please click below to purchase your tickets)
LOCATION: OPEN SPACE ARTS GALLERY
15000 POTOMAC TOWN PLACE, SUITE #140
WOODBRIDGE, VA 22191
Videos
|The Holy O
Capital Fringe- RIND Theatre (7/16-7/23) VIDEOS
|American Festival Pops Orchestra: Holiday Pops: Songs of the Season
Center for the Arts at George Mason University (12/09-12/09)
|Gerson Lanza
Hylton Performing Arts Center (2/27-2/27)
|Green Day's American Idiot
Alden Theatre (7/21-7/30)
|Virginia Opera: Siegfried
Center for the Arts at George Mason University (10/08-10/08)
|Chief Adjuah
Terrace Theater at The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts (8/18-8/18)
|Lyle Lovett and His Large Band
Wolf Trap (8/05-8/05)
|Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy: A Celtic Family Christmas
Center for the Arts at George Mason University (12/02-12/02)
|Trinity Irish Dance Company
Center for the Arts at George Mason University (3/24-3/24)
|Hamid Rahmanian’s Song of the North
Center for the Arts at George Mason University (1/27-1/27)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You