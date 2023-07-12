Sherry Boone to Star in Somers Voice Tribute To Musical Theatre, Benefiting Young Artists

The event will take place on July 15th.

By: Jul. 12, 2023

Somers Voice LLC and friends are supporting the arts with a benefit campaign to support The Leading Education Arts Program (L.E.A.P).


L.E.A.P. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization under Umbiance Center for the Performing Arts. L.E.A.P was established in 2015, to make a positive change in the lives of young people through the discipline of the performing arts in the Fredericksburg, Spotsylvania and Stafford, Virginia area.
We will have a special Musical Theater Tribute with performances on July 15th at 2:00 and 4:30 p.m. Please see ticket information below or click on this link - Giving Campaign | somersvoice-v2

EVENT DETAILS: 


LEAP BENEFIT MUSICAL THEATER TRIBUTE
DATE: SATURDAY, JULY 15
TIME: DOORS OPEN AT 1:30 P.M.
(PERFORMANCES: 2:00 & 4:30)
(Donations Accepted In Advance and At The Door)

V.I.P. Cocktail Reception With The Artists & Performances - $25
(Please click below to purchase your tickets)

LOCATION: OPEN SPACE ARTS GALLERY
15000 POTOMAC TOWN PLACE, SUITE #140
WOODBRIDGE, VA 22191




Recommended For You