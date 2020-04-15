Shakespeare Theatre Company Offers Its Adult Classes, Tuition Reduced

Shakespeare Theatre Company is offering its series of adult classes as online courses for the first-time to accommodate theatre students and professionals amid the coronavirus pandemic.

STC Teaching Artists have adapted their curriculum to successfully reach students in an online format with no more an 12-16 students. In the belief that theatre provides an essential place for creativity, learning, and human connection, STC is offering Spring Classes online at a reduced rate of $149. Further tuition assistance is available.

All classes are taught by working professionals, award-winning actors, and STC Affiliated Artists and staff. Instructors for this spring semester include Helen Hayes Award winner Elan Zafir (Everybody), Helen Hayes nominee and STC Affiliated Artist Gregory Wooddell (Peter Pan and Wendy), Resident Teaching Artist Dan Crane, Senior Director of Engagement and Education Samantha Wyer Bello, and more of the District's theatre professionals.

There are classes offered for every level of theatre student, for beginners (Introduction to Acting), classes for working actors (Audition Techniques), and topic classes for playwrights, dramaturgs, and directors (such as Playwriting, Theatrical Adaptation, and Script Analysis). In addition, STC offers Acting for Business Professionals focusing on presentation and communication skills.

"Our teaching artists at Shakespeare Theatre Company are incredibly talented and generous, and adapting our courses to take place online shows exactly how dedicated they are to their craft and to teaching others," Brent Stansell (Associate Director of Education and Training) states. "Moving online allows people outside of the District to take these classes, and at the same time, help theatre professionals safeguard their livelihoods while the theatres are closed."

For more information or to register, please visit https://www.shakespearetheatre.org/education/classes-and-camps/classes/ or email Classes@ShakespeareTheatre.org with any questions.

Class Time: 6:45-9:15 p.m., once a week for six weeks

Location: ALL SPRING 2020 CLASSES WILL TAKE PLACE ONLINE

Students will need their own computer and internet access.

Classes include:

Shakespeare Scene Study Audition Techniques Acting for Business Professionals Theatrical Adaptation Directing for the Stage Voice & Speech Introduction to Acting Acting on Camera Playwriting Contemporary Scene Study Shakespeare Script Analysis







