SYNETIC THEATER to Present a Vampire Ball Featuring THE MADNESS OF POE

SYNETIC THEATER, in association with the National Landing Business Improvement District, JBG SMITH, and The Freshman, is throwing the marquee Halloween event of the season: a VAMPIRE BALL. On Friday, October 29th, DC theater, and nightlife revelers rejoice - the festivities start with a performance of The Madness of Poe followed by an indoor/outdoor dance party with all the food, drinks, and candy that a ghoul could ask for. Tickets are $95-$125 and are available at synetictheater.org.

DC's newest Halloween party with everything you need for a spooktacular night! Expect aerialists, Edgar Allan Poe-themed cocktails, dancing, physical theater, spooky Georgian remixes, and fun-sized candy bars. Gather all your Basic Witches and Vampire RIPs for a party to wake the dead!

Included in the event is The Madness of Poe, a terrifying trilogy of tales from Edgar Allan Poe woven into one 90 minute heart-pounding thriller. Anchored by a reimagining of Synetic's 2007 hit adaptation of The Fall of the House of Usher, THE MADNESS OF POE hauntingly blends Edgar Allan Poe's unhinged reality with the intoxicating imaginings of his stories, including The Raven. These tales from the inventor of American horror are suspenseful, sinister, sensual - classic Synetic in every way.

EVENT Details/">Details:

The VAMPIRE BALL is on Friday, October 29:

Doors Open at 7:30pm

Show Starts at 8:00pm

Party immediately follows the show

Tickets can be purchased at synetictheater.org

Basic Witch - $95

Includes tickets to "The Madness of Poe" plus 4 drink tickets and passed hors d'oeuvres

Vampire R.I.P. - $125

Includes premium tickets to "The Madness of Poe" plus 5 drink tickets, passed hors-d'oeuvres and access to R.I.P. lounge and bar

COVID Policies: Proof of vaccination or negative PCR test required for entry. Masks will be required during the performance but may be removed for indoor/outdoor party.