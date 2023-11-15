SPIRIT OF KWANZAA Celebrates Everything Beautiful & Resilient About The Black Experience

Dance Institute of Washington (DIW), the leading minority-led pre-professional dance equity organization in the nation's capital, is excited to announce their upcoming annual holiday celebration, The Spirit of Kwanzaa. The event will be held on December 15 and 16 at 6pm at Howard University's Cramton Auditorium (2455 6th Street, NW).

The Spirit of Kwanzaa is the Dance Institute of Washington's most popular and longest-running cultural arts and dance production (since 1995). Kwanzaa is an African American winter holiday celebration that draws on the agricultural ceremonies of Africa. DIW has adapted the principles of Kwanzaa to convey the struggles and creativity of the Black diaspora. The production highlights the holiday's principles with dance, song and spoken word. This year's cultural experience will be dynamic, joyous and filled with creative expression. This invigorating performance is sure to captivate audiences through its rich storytelling, rooted in portrayals of the Black experience and the idea that movement is power and power is movement.

The 2023 Spirit of Kwanzaa cast will be made up of local dancers from the DMV dance community. In addition, DIW is thrilled to welcome back last year's renowned guest choreographers, Earl Mosley and Katherine Smith.

“I have observed the months of training and preparation that have advanced our students, professional artists, and special guests to a point of collective confidence, poise, and passion for The Spirit of Kwanzaa concert.” says DIW Creative Director Ashanteé Green. “Our dancers, musicians, poets, actors, and cultural ambassadors treat each rehearsal like there is a packed house watching.”

“The Spirit of Kwanzaa is always such an amazing event for DIW,” says Executive Director Kahina Hanyes. “It's a perfect opportunity to bring the community together while celebrating everything enduring and beautiful about Black culture and creativity.”

DIW is also delighted to welcome two distinguished Guests of Honor this year: Chairman of the DC Commission on the Arts and Humanities (DCCAH), Reginald Van Lee, who will deliver remarks on opening night, and DCCAH Executive Director Aaron Myers, who will attend closing night and inspire audiences with his words.

The Spirit of Kwanzaa is funded in part by the generous support of the DC Commission on the Arts and Humanities and the National Endowment for the Arts as well as by our generous sponsors including Washington Gas and Rinehardt Miller Interiors.

Early bird tickets to The Spirit of Kwanzaa are available through November at $25 and $30 thereafter. Tickets can be purchased at:Click Here