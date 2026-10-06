SPARKED: THE VANISHING AT BUZZARD POINT to Open at Rorschach Theatre

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Rorschach Theatre will present SPARKED: The Vanishing at Buzzard Point, a new immersive production running October 22 through November 15, 2026 at The Stacks at Buzzard Point.

Inspired by true events from 1933, the production follows the disappearance of two lovers during a once-in-a-lifetime storm. As residents attempt to explain what happened, the surrounding neighborhood begins to unravel.

The immersive production will bring audiences inside The Stacks at Buzzard Point, incorporating previously unseen spaces throughout the venue as part of the experience.

ABOUT THE PRODUCTION

SPARKED: The Vanishing at Buzzard Point invites audiences into the Five Dead Horses Tavern, a bar outside of time. The bar's regulars lead guests on an exploration through space and time, weaving in and out of four different locations at The Stacks while the stories of one unimaginable occurrence unfold through audio, video, visual installations and performances.

SPARKED: The Vanishing at Buzzard Point is an original immersive experience created by Rorschach Theatre with written and devised by Jenny McConnell Frederick, Randy Baker, and the cast. SPARKED is directed by Elizabeth Ung 丽兹, Esteban Marmelejo-Suarez, Jenny McConnell Frederick and Randy Baker. It features performances by Irene Hamilton, Abel Haddish, Robert Bowen Smith and Andrew Quilpa.

The production is designed by Scenic Designers Brandon Roak and Margarita Syrocheva with Scenic Creative Consulting by Sarah Beth Hall, Lighting Designers Dean Leong and Ben Harvey, Costume Designer Jessica Utz, Sound Designer Kristina Manente, Assistant Sound Designer Sora Reyes, Video Creative Consultant Kylos Brannon, Props Designer Roo Sultan and Intimacy and Violence Choreographer Lorraine Ressegger.

ABOUT RORSCHACH THEATRE

Jenny McConnell Frederick and Randy Baker, Founding Artistic Directors

Through uncommon uses of environment and intimate passionate performances, Rorschach Theatre seeks to lure its audiences beyond the limits of ordinary theatrical experience so that they may discover new elements of their own humanity.

Rorschach believes DC needs more than just great theatre—it needs theatre that responds to the city's layers of history, geography, and human complexity. In a city often perceived as transitory or defined by its political identity, Rorschach creates immersive, location-based work that helps audiences and artists forge deeper emotional and cultural connections to the city in which they live.

The company's work centers on the intersection of magic or impossible moments and everyday human experiences. Without proselytizing, it provides a complex, intellectual catalyst for self-exploration of challenging subjects. The company intentionally produces in unconventional spaces—activating vacant retail or community locations and contributing to neighborhood foot traffic and economic impact.

Rorschach is also a vital launching pad for emerging artists. By trusting early-career actors, directors, playwrights, and designers with substantive artistic responsibilities, and surrounding them with established professionals and resources, the company has become an essential showcase for new talent. In addition to its regular season, Rorschach produces 'Magic in Rough Spaces,' an annual new play development series; 'Klecksography,' an annual new artist development event (for actors, local playwrights, and directors); and KLEX ED a week-long educational intensive for student playwrights, directors, and actors.

Rorschach's newest program – 'Psychogeographies' – tells season-long immersive narratives that take participants to lesser-known spots around their city as a story unfolds through letters, artifacts, and objects mailed in monthly chapters.

ABOUT THE VENUE

Known for their dynamic activations across the city, Rorschach is thrilled to continue their residency at The Stacks at Buzzard Point. This unique neighborhood is set at the confluence of the Potomac and Anacostia Rivers, just south of Audi Field. Rorschach's SPARKED will activate several distinctive high-ceilinged retail spaces in this vibrant new neighborhood, developed by Akridge and National Real Estate Development.

TOUR DATES

Performances: October 22 - November 15, 2026

Pay-What-You-Can Previews: October 22 @ 7PM

Pay-What-You-Can Previews: October 23 @ 7PM & 9PM

Press Opening: Saturday, October 24, 7PM & 9PM

Schedule for the rest of the run: Thursdays @ 8PM, Fridays and Saturdays @ 7PM & 9PM, Sundays @ 5PM

SHOW RUN TIME: 80 minutes with no intermission

Tickets: Ticket Prices ($20-$50): $50 Adults / $35 Students and Seniors

Limited amount of $20 tickets ('InkTix') on sale for all shows.

Tickets may be purchased at:

More discounts and information can be found on our website: https://rorschachtheatre.com/tickets/

Season subscription packages can be purchased at: https://rorschachtheatre.thundertix.com/packages

Age Recommendation: The play is recommended for ages 13 and up for adult language, some violence and sexual situations.

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