Review: WHAT BECAME OF US at Signature Theatre

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“It’s life’s illusions, I recall. I really don’t know life at all.” – Joni Mitchell, Both Sides Now

How does our memory distinguish the aspects of the life we live that make up our remembered life, our conscious legacy? Is the entirety of that remembered life truthful? How does it inform our relationships?What Became of Us at Signature Theatre doesn’t necessarily answer any of these questions, instead it prompts them. Through a dyadic memory play tracking two siblings of immigrant parents, this production's deep relatability stems from a unique normalcy.

At Signature Theatre, What Became of Us is performed by alternating casts of different diasporic backgrounds – the green cast (Stan Kang & Jo Yang) and the purple cast (Alma Cuervo & Michael Delorenzo). This diversity allows fluctuation in the subtleties of the play to rise to the surface in any given performance. What Became of Us was first given life at the Atlantic Theatre Company’s Stage 2 in June 2024 starring alternating casts that, unlike Signature's, performed entirely discrete runs. The swifter alternation in this production allows for a more real time side-by-side.

As the lights dim to the tune of Joni Mitchell’s California in Signature’s intimate blackbox theatre, audiences sat in-the-round are invited into the cozy well-lived apartment of an immigrant family existing in ambiguity. There is no defined time, no defined place in which the actions unfold. While references to “the old country” and “the new country” take a bit of habituation, this vagueness opens up the story.

What Became of Us follows siblings Q & Z as they recount their remembered lives as children of immigrants. Shayan Lotfi (Writer) somehow authentically bakes a boundless array of life experiences ranging from gender identity to death to sacrifice into a compact 80 minutes. From the start, we learn that Q was born in the old country, whereas Z was born in the new country – this chance of fate controls each of their lives in one way or another. As each recounts memories to the other a life unfolds full of triumph, sorrow, and everything in between.

Lotfi’s book is unique in its striking ordinariness. Each anecdote recounted feels like that of any generation or upbringing sitting feet away in the audience. From Q rewarding her younger sibling with oranges when watching a game show to Z’s cross-country move to rebel against their parents – these stories feel close to home, even if they are imagined by another far away. Though there is not necessarily an arc to the story beyond that of the circle of life, the book finds a rhythm that feels organic, most of the time. It even finds comedy in moments of relatability.

Directed by Associate Artistic Director Ethan Heard, each cast of What Became of Us breathes a new life into Lotfi’s words simply through context. Apart from technical minutia, the play is the same as casts change yet, the imagined experience for the audience differs greatly. Heard’s ability to bring out this nuance is stellar. The viewing experience isn’t complete in one night, both casts must be seen to gain the full effect of this piece.

The purple cast, composed of Alma Cuervo (Q) & Michael Delorenzo (Z), deliver tenacious individual performances rooted in the intricacies of their characters. Cuervo uncovers Q’s necessary rather than chosen strength in choosing others’ happiness over her own. Cuervo brings an emotive depth to the character distinct to her portrayal. Delorenzo tactfully counteracts Z’s youthful rebellion with a deep understanding of life once he becomes a father. Though Z is a slightly overwritten character not as apparently likeable as Q, Delorenzo aptly crafts a narrative grounded in reality for the audience to connect with.

The green cast, formed of Jo Yang (Q) & Stan Kang (Z), is stronger as a collective as compared to the purple cast's sturdy individuality – neither better or worse than the other, just different. Yang & Kang have a convincing sibling rapport that leads to a groundedly realistic performance. Their reminiscence is intimate and natural within the confines of this bond leading to a freer performance. Though Yang brings a comforting air to Q and Kang a playfulness to Z, they stand out most as a unit. ‘

All four performances are expertly mighty in their own right. It’s only once you see both casts however, that you truly see the play as a whole. Then, and only then does the true theme of the play come into view, the universal experience of immigrant families regardless of old country.

These motifs are only further underscored by the technical elements infused by Signature Theatre. Incidental music and sound effects (Sarah O’Halloran) layered throughout an inviting carpeted living room (Chika Shimizu) curate an energy that is highlighted by tonally relevant lighting cues (Colin K. Bills). The simplicity of costumes (Chika Shimizu) shifting as culturally relevant creates a grandma’s kitchen-esque comfort for audiences.

At its core, What Became of Us is simple. It’s a memory play about the ebb and flow of family, something we all understand on some level. Everyone has someone who formed the first image of their remembered life. This production finds originality in the rarely portrayed mundane, transforming magnificently with its vessel. As far as I’m concerned this is a play in two parts, both of which are heartwrenchingly touching.

Running Time: Approximately 1 hour and 15 minutes with no intermission

Content Warnings: This show contains adult themes and mild language. Age Recommendation: Appropriate for ages 10+, best enjoyed by adults. Signature does not admit anyone under 6.

CAST SCHEDULE: This production will be performed by two different casts on alternating nights. Visit Signature’s website for the full schedule.

What Became of Us runs until July 26, 2026 at Signature Theatre, 4200 Campbell Ave, Arlington, VA 22206

Photo: Stan Kang (Z) and Jo Yang (Q) in What Became of Us at Signature Theatre. Photo by DJ Corey Photography.

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