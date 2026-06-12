Washington National Opera Sues Kennedy Center, Seeking More Than $17 Million in Disputed Funds

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According to reporting from The New York Times, the Washington National Opera has filed suit against The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, seeking to recover more than $17 million the company says it is owed following its departure from the center earlier this year.

The complaint, filed Thursday in the United States Court of Federal Claims, names the federal government as the defendant, since Congress established the Kennedy Center. The opera says the disputed sum includes endowment funds, donor gifts, and other income gathered on the company's behalf over many years, money its attorneys describe as essential to keeping the organization running. The company has framed the legal action as a step taken to safeguard its future and protect the artists and donors who have supported it.

The opera ended its affiliation with the center in January, roughly a year after President Trump assumed the chairmanship of the institution and brought in his own slate of leaders, a shift that the Times has reported coincided with declines in attendance, programming, and philanthropic support. At the time of the split, center officials cited a financially difficult relationship as the reason for parting ways. The two organizations had been linked for about 15 years under an affiliate arrangement, and the company had performed in the center's 2,364-seat Opera House since 1971.

Central to the dispute is a claim, detailed in the filing, that the center's chief financial officer informed opera leadership shortly before the separation was announced that funds containing bequests and contributions earmarked for the company had been pledged as collateral against a line of credit for the center. The opera maintains those funds were always reserved for its own use. The suit does not state how much of the contested money was tied to that arrangement, nor does it break down how much of the $17 million figure reflects endowment versus other revenue.

The complaint also alleges that by last fall, opera leaders had lost insight into the financial accounts the center had been managing on their behalf, and that repeated written requests and meetings produced little response. While public statements from both sides were cordial when the separation was announced, the filing describes mounting friction behind the scenes. The opera says the center hired an outside accounting firm to determine what it might be owed but never committed to actually releasing any funds.

The legal fight unfolds while the Kennedy Center faces broader turmoil, including a separate court order, now under appeal, addressing the president's name and a proposed multi-year closure for renovations.

In the meantime, the Washington National Opera has been building a new season at venues around the Washington area, drawing on reserves and emergency fundraising.

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