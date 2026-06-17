Review: SUFFS at The National Theatre

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The women’s suffrage movement in the United States spanned 72 years, finally concluding in 1920 when women gained the right to vote. Thousands of women lended their lives to the cause with a hope for the future, that subsequent generations would be inspired by the suffragists. Yet, their names were consistently left out of history books. Until Shaina Taub’s Suffs. Suffs at The National Theatre revives the legacy of luminaries like Alice Paul and Ida B. Wells through a musical journey that cements the suffragists’ rightful place in history.

Suffs is the embodiment of the phrase, behind every powerful woman, are more powerful women. Originally produced by The Public Theater in 2022, writer Shaina Taub (Book, Music, & Lyrics) created a love letter to the real women who championed this movement and those that continue to battle for true equality. Suffs opened on Broadway in April 2024 to high audience praise and even nabbed Tony Awards for Best Book and Best Score – making Taub the first woman to single handedly win these awards in the same year. The Original Broadway Cast, for posterity, was filmed and aired as a part of PBS’ Great Performances series.

The all-female ensemble driven musical raises its curtain to Carrie Chapman Catt (Marya Grandy) and the elder members of the National American Woman Suffrage Association (NAWSA) calling to “let mother vote,” because “we’ll vote like father, vote like son.” Frustrated with this messaging and lack of progress, Alice Paul (Maya Keleher) organizes a coalition of young women that fight for their cause with a bit more fervor. Across the seven years contained in Suffs, Catt and Paul skirmish in methodology to reach their joint aspiration.

Taub’s impeccably paced book covers a lot of ground without getting lost on its way. Each scene oozes with necessity in the nearly 3-hour production sprinkled with witty comedic relief. Though Taub allows each Suff – whether minor or major to the story – a moment in the sun, the book fails to flesh out its characters with the exception of Inez Milholland. Luckily, the subject matter as a whole is easy for audiences to buy into but, this misstep nearly thwarts the purpose of Suffs, to introduce the world to these incredible women. Nonetheless, Taub’s ability to empower while addressing important underlying themes (such as the inherent racism within the movement) is something to behold.

The music of Suffs, dominating much of the on-stage action, sets each subplot into motion with its lyricism telling a story through music rather than merely with music. Taub’s score possesses an innate theatricality that recognizes music’s power as a tool for inspiration particularly obvious in full ensemble numbers like “The Young Are the Gates” and the tear-inducing “Keep Marching.” Technically the score is packed with breathtakingly blended harmonies and vocally demanding numbers that showcase each performer's impressive range.

Under the direction of Leigh Silverman, this cast has synergy — the sum is truly greater than its parts with this ensemble of women. Choreography (Mayte Natalio) is subtle, yet effective in dialing up the stakes of the wielding of collective power to make change.

Though each member of the company is a star in their own right, a few standout performances jump off the page. Monica Tulia Ramirez as Inez Milholland radiates a guttural feminine power enhanced by her soulful voice. Maya Keleher (Alice Paul) embodies the fervorous, sometimes overzealous passion of a woman who knows her true purpose. Jenny Ashman’s caricaturistic Woodrow Wilson, Joyce Meimei Zheng’s unapologetic Ruza Wenclawska, and Victoria Pekel’s contrastingly obedient Phyllis and passionate Robin round out impeccable performances.

As for Suffs’ technical elements, they’re effective in supporting the underlying story while maintaining a subdued role in the musical as a whole. Suffs’ scenic design (originally by Riccardo Hernandez, reimagined for tour by Christine Peters) is expansive only when crucial, otherwise it allows the story to breathe. A particularly fascinating set design moment involving fire sends the audience into awe at the end of Act 1. Oscar Winner Paul Tazewell’s costume design is additionally flawless contrasting the “young” with the traditional suffragists.

Suffs is a showcase of the extraordinary achievements of ambitious women in history but it's also a demonstration of the ability to fulfill a purpose and still maintain a life of your own. Where it would be easy to conclude with a call to action, Suffs contextualizes. You may never see the future you’re fighting for but let these women be an example of what can be done; bit by bit, march by march. Suffs is a musical grounded in reality, not fantasy which makes it all the more empowering – its stint in Washington, D.C. should not be missed.

Running Time: Approximately 2 hours and 30 minutes including one 15-minute intermission.

Suffs runs until June 28th at The National Theatre, 1321 Pennsylvania Ave. NW, Washington, D.C. 20004.

Photo: Maya Keleher (Alice Paul) and company in the First National Touring Company of SUFFS. Photo by Joan Marcus, 2025

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