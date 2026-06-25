Video: Dillon Klena Sings 'My Petersberg' from ANASTASIA





La Mirada Theatre has released new footage of Dillon Klena performing "My Petersberg" in their production of Anastasia. Klena's brother, Derek Klena, originated the same role on Broadway. He now takes on the role for the La Mirada run, which runs through June 28.

ANASTASIA concludes La Mirada Theatre’s 2025–2026 season. The musical, with a book by Terrence McNally, music by Stephen Flaherty, and lyrics by Lynn Ahrens.

The plot follows Anya, a young woman seeking to uncover her past as she travels from imperial Russia to 1920s Paris. Along the way, she joins forces with Dmitry and Vlad while evading a Soviet officer determined to stop her.

The cast also features Peyton Crim as Vladimir “Vlad” Popov, Richard Bermudez as Gleb Vaganov, Sarah Wolter as Countess Lily Malevsky-Malevitch, Suzanna Guzmán as Dowager Empress Maria Feodorovna Romanov, and Annabelle Bergold and Elayne Cowden alternating as Young Anastasia/Alexei.

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