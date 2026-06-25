Photos: WHAT BECAME OF US is Now Playing at Signature Theatre

🎭 NEW! Washington, DC Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Washington, DC & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

All new photos have been released from Signature Theatre's DC premiere of What Became of Us, written by Shayan Lotfi. Performances run June 16 – July 26, 2026 in Signature’s ARK Theatre. Check out the photos below!

The production is directed by Signature Theatre Associate Artistic Director Ethan Heard (Signature’s Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Soft Power) and will alternate between two separate casts on a nightly basis, each from a different diasporic background. What Became of Us stars Alma Cuervo (Broadway’s On Your Feet, Cabaret) as Q and Michael DeLorenzo (A Few Good Men, ABC’s When We Rise) as Z in the Purple cast, and Jo Yang (New York Theatre Workshop’s Endlings, Roundabout Underground’s Chinese Republicans) as Q and Stan Kang (Olney Theatre Center’s Kim’s Convenience, Shakespeare Theatre Company’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream) as Z in the Green cast.

What Became of Us is a beautiful and moving play about two siblings maintaining connection over the course of a lifetime. A sister and brother, the elder an immigrant born in The Old Country and the younger born in This Country, share both big and small moments and memories from childhood through teenage rebellion, career successes, parenthood, gray hair and growing old. Their disparate perspectives lead to both fractures and forgiveness as they witness each other’s story. Played on alternating nights by two separate casts each from a different diasporic background, this intimate and tender journey across continents and time redefines home through the eyes of life’s longest relationship.

The creative team for What Became of Us includes Scenic and Costume Design by Chika Shimizu (Signature’s Soft Power, Pacific Overtures), Lighting Design by Colin K. Bills (Signature’s In Clay, JOB), and Sound Design and Composition by Sarah O'Halloran (Theater J/59E59’sThis Much I Know, Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company’s Dead Inside). Casting is by Charlotte Sandor. New York Casting is by Geoff Josselson Casting. Karen Currie is the Production Stage Manager and Elizabeth Tippens is the Production Assistant.

Photo Credit: DJ Corey Photography

Michael DeLorenzo and Alma Cuervo

Stan Kang and Jo Yang

Michael DeLorenzo and Alma Cuervo

Jo Yang

Alma Cuervo

Jo Yang and Stan Kang

Jo Yang

Alma Cuervo

Stan Kang

Michael DeLorenzo

Stan Kang and Jo Yang

Alma Cuervo and Michael DeLorenzo

Stan Kang

Need more Washington, DC Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

Local Shows