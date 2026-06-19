ONE NIGHT AT GATSBY'S to Transform Historic Virginia Manor Into Jazz Age Gala

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Naut Human Productions will present One Night at Gatsby's, an immersive Roaring Twenties-inspired garden party and fundraising gala at historic Dodona Manor in Leesburg, Virginia.

Inspired by F. Scott Fitzgerald's novel The Great Gatsby, the event will transform the grounds of the estate into an interactive Jazz Age experience featuring live jazz music, dancing, lawn games, roaming characters, and theatrical encounters throughout the property.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to discover a hidden speakeasy beneath the manor, where additional immersive experiences and performances will unfold throughout the evening.

Part fundraiser and part theatrical event, One Night at Gatsby's is designed to celebrate Naut Human Productions' work creating immersive theatre experiences in historic and culturally significant locations across Loudoun County, Northern Virginia, and the Washington, D.C. region.

The event will serve as both a seasonal celebration and a fundraising effort supporting the company's ongoing mission to develop site-specific productions that blend history, storytelling, and audience participation.

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