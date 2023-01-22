Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: THE PASSION OF MARY CARDWELL DAWSON at The Kennedy Center

Review: THE PASSION OF MARY CARDWELL DAWSON at The Kennedy Center

The final performances are January 22 at 2pm and 5pm.

Jan. 22, 2023  

It's 1943, and Mary Cardwell Dawson's production of Carmen at the National Negro Opera Company is in trouble. Dawson planned to use a floating barge on the Potomac for the performance, but the weather is "not cooperating" - and the indoor DC concert hall she would like to book insists on segregated seating.

This is the backdrop for the Washington National Opera production of The Passion of Mary Cardwell Dawson, a new play by Mark Twain Award-winning playwright and librettist Sandra Seaton with original music by Carlos Simon. The show provides a window into a pivotal moment in the life of its titular impresaria as she navigates a world that has belittled her artistry since she first discovered her love of opera. Inspired by the true story of the founder and director of the National Negro Opera Company (NNOC), The Passion of Mary Cardwell Dawson packs untold history, outstanding vocal talent, and intensity fit for its title into a short 70 minutes.

Review: THE PASSION OF MARY CARDWELL DAWSON at The Kennedy Center
Denyce Graves in The Passion of Mary Cardwell Dawson (Photo credit: Jati Lindsay​​​​​)

The show's powerhouse cast is led by the legendary Denyce Graves, who played the role of Dawson at the Glimmerglass Festival, where the work was commissioned in 2021. Graves was inspired by Dawson's story to launch the Denyce Graves Foundation to honor the achievements of America's hidden musical heroes and share their stories with the world. In The Passion of Mary Cardwell Dawson, Graves embodies different parts of Dawson's trailblazing journey, exploring her roles as a vocal teacher, businesswoman, artist, and champion of opera talent.

Through soliloquies - both spoken and sung - and vignettes from the hours leading up to the piece's final meta-performance, The Passion of Mary Cardwell Dawson illustrates the tension between striving to be part of an artistic community and uncompromisingly pushing back on the deep racism in that community. The structure of the show itself, which includes selections from the repertory of the NNOC as well as original songs, captures the delicate balance of depicting marginalized artists taking their place in history while denying white supremacist norms and creating something new.

The Passion of Mary Cardwell Dawson also shows the tension between owning a vision and providing a platform to let new talent shine. In the show's first scenes, we learn about Dawson's past and the obstacles she faced pursuing her art, and Graves' performance illuminates how much Dawson brought these experiences to her work as a director. The scenes of Dawson giving real-time notes to the NNOC cast as they rehearse scenes from Carmen are at turns laugh-out-loud funny and heart-wrenching as the director punctuates performances with biting critique.

While Isabelle (Amber Monroe), Phoebe (Taylor-Alexis DuPont), and Frank (Jonathan Pierce Rhodes) execute beautifully polished renditions of songs from Carmen, Graves as Dawson seems to flicker between memories and the present. These moments - even more than Dawson's solos and monologues - paint a vivid portrait of this opera pioneer, revealing the incredibly high standards that she internalized while advocating for her own art over the course of a career and her vulnerability as she entrusts her vision to others.

Review: THE PASSION OF MARY CARDWELL DAWSON at The Kennedy Center
Jonathan Pierce Rhodes and Denyce Graves in The Passion of Mary Cardwell Dawson (Photo credit: Jati Lindsay​​​​​)

The sole musical accompaniment for the singers is provided by an onstage pianist (Marvin Mills, who is also The Passion's musical director), and his presence intensifies the intimate, dreamlike feel of the performance. At times, transitions from recollections to asides are difficult to track, but this disorientation feels appropriate: Dawson herself is caught between her internal values and the current challenge of saving the NNOC. She is resolute about where she will not compromise but often pauses to anchor herself - and the audience - in a collage of memories.

The show's final moments emphasize that the hard work and dedication that goes into making great art is often unseen. The Passion of Mary Cardwell Dawson shares a brief but powerful glimpse of the vision that powered the groundbreaking NNOC and gives voice to a previously unsung heroine of opera history.

-

The Passion of Mary Cardwell Dawson from the Washington National Opera is at The Kennedy Center's Terrace Theater (2700 F St., NW, Washington, DC 20566) through January 22. Tickets can be purchased at Kennedy-Center.org, and health and safety information for The Kennedy Center can be found here.




Review: HAIRSPRAY at Capital One Hall Photo
Review: HAIRSPRAY at Capital One Hall
I strongly recommend going to see this show for its last couple performances at Capital One Hall, or try to catch a performance in another city that the tour will be visiting.
Firehouse Theatre to Present BLOOD FROM A TURNIP Puppet Salon This Month Photo
Firehouse Theatre to Present BLOOD FROM A TURNIP Puppet Salon This Month
Firehouse Theatre will be the site for the 2023 installment of Blood From a Turnip puppet salon on Sunday, January 29 at 7:30pm. General admission tickets are $10. The salon is appropriate for ages 12 and older.
DCs Top Arts Education Institution Launches New Podcast Series Photo
DC's Top Arts Education Institution Launches New Podcast Series
The Theatre Lab School of the Dramatic Arts is announcing the launch of a new podcast that lays out an innovative approach to public speaking using the skills of professional actors.
Taiwan Philharmonic to Return to the US Under The Baton Of Music Director Jun Märkl Photo
Taiwan Philharmonic to Return to the US Under The Baton Of Music Director Jun Märkl
The Taiwan Philharmonic - known as the National Symphony Orchestra in its homeland - will be one of the first international orchestra to be presented by the New York Philharmonic in David Geffen Hall in their return to the United States for a national tour this spring, led by new Music Director Jun Märkl.

From This Author - Dara Homer

Dara Homer grew up reading, writing, and performing in plays and musicals in Miami, Florida. She graduated cum laude from Columbia University with a degree in English and Comparative Literature, an... (read more about this author)


Review: THE COLOR PURPLE at Signature TheatreReview: THE COLOR PURPLE at Signature Theatre
August 25, 2022

The Color Purple is a musical about survival, resilience, and healing. With direction by Timothy Douglas and music direction by Mark G. Meadows, Signature Theatre takes the show’s life-affirming heartbeat to a joyful fever pitch with a beautifully executed production propelled by a truly exceptional cast.
Review: THE AMAZING ADVENTURES OF DR. WONDERFUL (AND HER DOG!) at The Keegan TheatreReview: THE AMAZING ADVENTURES OF DR. WONDERFUL (AND HER DOG!) at The Keegan Theatre
July 10, 2022

Science is everything and everywhere in The Amazing Adventures of Dr. Wonderful and Her Dog!, a bubbly musical for children at The Keegan Theatre that takes audiences on a pillow-fort spaceship journey. With a book and lyrics by Lauren Gunderson and music by Bree Lowdermilk, this show packs a punch of educational material and hummable melodies.
BWW Review: THE MERCHANT OF VENICE at Shakespeare Theatre CompanyBWW Review: THE MERCHANT OF VENICE at Shakespeare Theatre Company
March 27, 2022

The Merchant of Venice is traditionally categorized as a comedy, but the character of Shylock anchors one of Shakespeare’s most maddening tragic arcs. Here, Shylock is played by the magnificent John Douglas Thompson, whose powerful interpretations of the character's frank yet contorted appeals for justice make this production unmissable.
BWW Review: CINDERELLA at Synetic TheaterBWW Review: CINDERELLA at Synetic Theater
December 6, 2021

The story of Cinderella has been told and retold around the world countless times, from its probable origins in Egypt to the Brothers Grimm version to dozens of film and TV renditions. Synetic Theater’s adaptation transcends boundaries of age and language by presenting a wordless version of the classic story designed to charm children and adults.
BWW Review: DORRANCE DANCE at The Kennedy CenterBWW Review: DORRANCE DANCE at The Kennedy Center
December 5, 2021

Dorrance Dance notes on their website that “tap dance is a subversive form.” The radical delight, playfulness, and palpable trust between the members of the Dorrance Dance company feels beautifully subversive in another holiday season of covid anxiety, distancing, and skepticism. What better time, then, for Dorrance Dance to share tap dancing with the next generation and celebrate its legacy of resilience and joy in the face of adversity.
share