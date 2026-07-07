LEGEND OF SLEEPY HOLLOW to Open Washington Stage Guild's 41st Season

NEW! Washington, DC Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Washington, DC & beyond. Sign Up

The Washington Stage Guild will open its 41st Season with a haunting and humorous adaptation of The Legend of Sleepy Hollow, a solo play by John Minigan from a story by Washington Irving. Associate Artistic Director and three-time Helen Hayes Award nominee Steven Carpenter directs actor Peter Boyer playing 20 different characters. Performances begin September 24 – 26 with four Pay-What-You-Can previews and run until October 18, 2026 at the Washington Stage Guild's home, The Undercroft Theatre in the Mount Vernon Place United Methodist Church.

ABOUT THE PLAY:

Enter an abandoned (and possibly haunted) tavern in Sleepy Hollow for this haunting and humorous autumn treat. Rediscover the timeless legend of the headless horseman in author Washington Irving's ghoulishly funny cautionary tale of overconfident schoolmaster Ichabod Crane and his imminent encounter with the terrifying Headless Horseman – told by one actor. It's a guaranteed visit of supernatural chills, laughs, and the power of storytelling that will leave you on the edge of your seat.

DATES & TICKETS

The Legend of Sleepy Hollow by Minigan, from a story by Washington Irving, runs September 24 to October 18, 2026 with performances Thursday at 7:30pm, Friday at 8pm, Saturday at 2:30pm & 8pm, and Sunday at 2:30pm. The run begins with four Pay-What-You-Can performances Thursday, September 24 at 7:30pm, Friday, September 25 at 8pm, and Saturday, September 26 at 2:30pm & 8pm (Pay What You Can tickets can be purchased for any cash price at the door beginning one hour prior to curtain). Opening/Press performance is Sunday, September 27 at 2:30pm.

All tickets are General Admission and are $60. Student Admission is half-price with a valid Student ID. Senior Citizens 65 years and up get $10 OFF General Admission Prices. Groups of 10 or more get half-price tickets.

Special “Sweet 16” Discounted Tickets – Stage Guild is offering a limited amount of 16 tickets at discounted price of $16 for each performance from Sun, September 27 thru Sun, October 18. Use the code SWEET16 (Pay-What-You-Can previews excluded as they are already discounted).

Need more Washington, DC Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...