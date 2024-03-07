Review: THE BOOK OF MORMON at the National Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



THE BOOK OF MORMON at the National Theatre is one of the most amazing performances of the season. This uproariously funny show is flippant and fantastic.

At 19, the piously self-centered Elder Price dreams of serving his two year mission converting and baptizing the people of Orlando into the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. His dreams are abruptly shattered as he is sent to northern Uganda with the inept and compulsive liar Elder Cunningham as his right-hand man/lackey (“You and Me (But Mostly Me)”). Faced with a village that curses God (“Hasa Diga Eebowai”), is rife with AIDS, FGM, and is being paid a visit by a “warlord who shoots people in the face,” Elder Price and Elder Cunningham use their talents to misguidedly disastrous effect.

It is important to note that the show takes a decidedly negative stance on the LDS church and is unafraid in using stereotyping to get points across on Mormonism and proselytization in Africa. THE BOOK OF MORMON has a fine line to walk and balances every sex joke with a niche deadpan joke on religious teachings. Similarly, every doctrinal teaching is balanced by an over-the-top pop culture reference.

Sam McClellan as Elder Price is comedically straight-laced and has exemplary song and dance skills. Sam Nackman as Elder Cunningham is naturally hilarious and endearing. Like all good missionary companions, McClellan and Nackman are perfect pairs who bring out the best in each other’s performance. Not to be outdone, Keke Nesbitt as Nabulungi has a beautiful voice that is most evident in her solo “Sal Tlay Ka Siti” and her straight face delivery is a feat in and of itself.

It is abundantly clear the entire cast is exceptional. The mastery of repeated quick changes by all involved is remarkable. Sean Casey Flanagan (Elder McKinley), Trevor Doner (Price’s Dad et al.), Lamont J. Witaker (Mafala Hatimbi), and Jarret Martin (Ensemble) in particular go above and beyond in their performances of their respective roles. THE BOOK OF MORMON and the National Theatre knows that a successful performance relies not just on a few high caliber main characters, but rather a rich cast filled with skilled actors, singers, and dancers.

Musically, THE BOOK OF MORMON is humorously wide-ranging. “Hello!” sets the tone establishing that the show will not be holding back and every number seems to be even more outrageous than the previous. The show culminates in the downright shocking “Joseph Smith, American Moses” that blows away the house. Much of this success comes down to the cast’s delivery which is commendable.

The lighting and set highlights the performers and reflects the settings both real and fantastical (“Spooky Mormon Hell Dream”) well. Despite half of the performers having a specific dress code, National Theatre’s costuming department shines. All of this is to say everything is fine-tuned and precise. This, coupled with the spot-on cast and cheeky design, make for a performance that led to the fastest standing ovation ever seen. It can be said in no uncertain terms: you must see this show.

Run time: approximately 150 minutes with one 15-minute intermission.