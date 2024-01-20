Review: THAT'S WHAT FRIENDS ARE FOR: NOVA Y. PAYTON SINGS BURT BACHARACH at Signature Theatre

Nova Y. Payton breathed fresh air, sassy jazz elements and sublime, variegated vocals into the world of the legendary composer Burt Bacharach in an innovative and musically invigorating evening of cabaret. Entitled That’s What Friends Are For: Nova Y. Payton Sings Burt Bacharach, this cabaret was yet another fine evening of cabaret from Signature Theatre.

The challenge to mount a cabaret celebrating the totally accessible yet, concurrently, sophisticated, and musically intricate compositions of the legendary Bacharach is no easy task -----the songs he has written have moments of elusiveness, poignancy, epiphanies of realization, complex chord progressions and intriguing instrumental choices. Under the direction of Mark G. Meadows and music Director Daryl L. A. Hunt, this cabaret concert was memorable in that a jazzier, swinging, and almost Brazilian feel was accentuated in several of the musical numbers/songs.

Engaging patter about Bacharach’s many songs --primarily with the stellar lyricist Hal David as well as the lyricist (and his third wife) Carole Bayer Sager were well interspersed throughout the evening. Bacharach’s prime working relationship with a vocalist was with Dionne Warwick (along with lyricist Hal David, they had one of the most fertile working relationships in show business history). Bacharach also had many other working relationships with artists as varied as Dusty Springfield, Herb Alpert, Barbra Streisand, and the Carpenters.

Songs as varied as “The Look of Love”, “A House is Not A Home”, “Theme from the Valley of the Dolls” and “Message to Michael” were just some of the classics that resulted from the uniquely satisfying Bacharach/David partnership ---yet, they all have the same piercing poignancy, jazzy undercurrents, and romantic feel that have become a hallmark of Bacharach’s songs. Upon re-thinking about Bacharach, I saw a glimmer of a connection between the complexity of his musical composition and that of Joni Mitchell and Stephen Sondheim.

Ms. Payton covered eleven of the many now classic Bacharach compositions, and she was especially in command of the vocal requirements of Bacharach’s challenging music. Payton possesses a God-given natural vocal instrument, and she employed her lush voice and her resonant tones to convey all the myriad moods of Bacharach’s songs.

No small amount of the credit for the artistic success of this cabaret was due to the superb musicians who accompanied Ms. Payton with an incredibly open, edgy, and jazzy instrumental flair. Musicians Daryl L. A. Hunt on Piano, DeAnte Haggerty-Willis on Guitar, Michael Bowie on Bass and Carroll V. Dashiell Ⅲ on the Drums all played with the spirit of a jazz “jam-fest” especially in the band instrumental “Don’t Make me Over” and the prelude’s salute to film theme songs. When accompanying Ms. Payton, they presented the music with finesse and flair (but at times the sound volume may have been directed to be too loud to enjoy the voice of Ms. Payton).

“I Say a Little Prayer” was sung by Ms. Payton with a jazzy and spontaneous feel of immediacy and passion.

“Walk On By” had an almost mystical, Brazilian feel as Ms. Payton delivered the opening lines of the song as it, then, became a musical journey and it developed into a huge instrumental jam session. Ms. Payton then wrapped up the song with a wonderfully unique closing.

One of the most challenging and heartbreaking songs in the musical canon, “Alfie”, was sung with sensitivity and dramatic understanding by Ms. Payton. (Bacharach has said that this is his favorite song of all he has written).

The ultra-theatrical (and frenetically paced) “Promises, Promises” (from the Broadway show of the same name) was performed with all the pizazz and brio that this song demands. The musicians backed Ms. Payton with exciting and surging instrumentals, making this number a highpoint of the evening.

The poetic “Close to You” was totally de-constructed as a more upfront and confident rendition with a sassy, jazzy syncopation as instrumental embellishment to Ms. Payton’s vocals.

“Anyone Who Had a Heart” was wrenchingly delivered with richly emotional anguish and pain by Ms. Payton.

“That’s What Friends Are For” (with lyrics by Carole Bayer Sager) is indeed a song of idealism and has become a song of compassion for AIDS awareness (as well as the title of the evening’s cabaret!). The song’s sentiments are admirable, but the artistic level of the song’s melody is certainly not amongst the best example of Bacharach’s talent.

“Be Aware” was a socially conscious song that Ms. Payton sang with clear and sensitive vocal clarity of tone.

An uplifting closing to the show, “What the World Needs Now is Love” was performed with beguiling smooth, consoling, and solid sentiment.

In the closing numbers there was a peaceful joy in hearing some of Ms. Payton’s singing unadorned in all its a cappella beauty.

There was a warm and comfortable element to the cabaret as Ms. Payton invited the audience to sing with her on several of the songs and there were many warm memories that Ms. Payton shared about her extended family.

This was certainly a satisfying evening well worth attending for anyone who has been moved by the exciting music of Burt Bacharach. Bacharach’s myriad musical moods were so excitingly conveyed by Ms. Payton and her musicians.

Running Time: 75 minutes with no intermission.

That’s What Friends Are For: Nova Y. Payton sings Burt Bacharach runs through February 4, 2024, at the Signature Theatre located at 4200 Campbell Avenue, Arlington, Virginia, 22206.

Photo Credit: Nova Y. Payton. Photo courtesy of Signature Theatre.