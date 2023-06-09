Review: NEW YORK BALLET: VISIONARY VOICES at the Kennedy Center

The New York City Ballet: Visionary Voices continues at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, 2700 F St. NW, through June 11.

By: Jun. 09, 2023

POPULAR

Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop!
Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop!
Studio Theatre Announces Cast of FUN HOME Photo 3 Studio Theatre Announces Cast of FUN HOME
Kesha Drops 'GAG ORDER' Tour Dates Photo 4 Kesha Drops 'GAG ORDER' Tour Dates

Review: NEW YORK BALLET: VISIONARY VOICES at the Kennedy Center

When the New York City Ballet comes to Washington, audiences flock to see their greatest hits from their past — particularly of founding choreographers George Balanchine and Jerome Robbins.

Accordingly, they are celebrated in one packed program in their current springtime stop at the Kennedy Center. But a second program concentrating on recent premieres creates a better picture of where the storied ballet company is today and where it is headed.

Four of those pieces, including one that premiered as recently as last month, were assembled in a program called ‘Visionary Voices” that began on a high note with the oldest work of the night, Alexei Ratmansky’s dazzling “Pictures at an Exhibition” from 2014, the year the current artistic director Jonathan Stafford became one of the company’s ballet masters.

Though it began with a bit of a glitch — a lighting or projection error that caused a delay in the dark for a few minutes — the curtain opened to a huge projection of Wassily Kandinsky’s iconic 193 “Color Study Squares with Concentric Circles,,” a bright abstract study that in turn inspired designer Adeline Andre’s brightly colored costumes and Ratmansky’s celebratory movements. 

Together it reanimated the blossoming of 20th century modern — all to the spare piano accompaniment of Modest Mussorgsky’s familiar piece, performed by Susan Walters (who joined the company for a bow at the piece’s end). 

The artist whose exhibit Mussorgsky imagined he was walking through was a different Russian — Viktor Hartmann. But it worked just as well with Kandinsky’s groundbreaking work, which morphs and adapts slowly in Wendall K. Harrington’s projection design, working with Mark Stanley’s lighting. 

The dancing from a group of 10 was precise, exuberant and exhilarating, highlighted by  Indiana Woodward’s remarkable extensions, as well as the strength and grace of Mira Nadon, Alexa Maxwell and Olivia McKinnon.

While it seemed nothing could top the opener, the next piece, “Standard Deviation,” seemed bursting with energy and ideas. The newest work on the roster, the collaboration of Canadian choreographer Alysa Pires with edgy music from young Australian composer Jack Frerer had its own brand of cool — with a guest saxophonist, Chris Hemingway, joining the Kennedy Center Opera House Orchestra conducted by Tara Simoncic. 

In largely monochromatic costumes of gray by Dana Osborne, Pires’ New York City Ballet debut featured tight groupings of dancers, from which individual soloists and pairs broke out (in distinctively more colored outfits). The variety and angles of their movements matched the variations of the music.

Naomi Corti was a knockout in Justin Peck’s demanding choreography for “Solo,” the first piece he created for a standalone artist (originally principal dancer Anthony Huxley).

Created for a 2021 pandemic-era digital performance and not debuting live until last November, it crackled with the kind of power a video presentation couldn’t touch. Set to the music of Samuel Barber’s “Adagio for Strings,” “Solo” was the only other piece that required the orchestra. 

The final piece "Love Letter (on shuffle)" used the sputtering electronic music of British singer and songwriter James Blake cranked up on the sound system. 

Although it only premiered last September, "Love Letter" seemed more dated than that. In part because of the music but especially the costuming — a kind of kaleidoscopic Baroque designed fly Giles Deacon for the typical excesses of the 2022 Fall Fashion Gala. But Kyle Abraham’s choreography rose above it, with the troupe of 16 often echoing the jittery blips  of the blaring electronica.

Altogether, the evening underscored how up-to-date ballet can be, as presented by a top notch company founded on a fresh modernization (that can now be treated as classic).

Running time: About two hours with 30 minutes, with two intermissions.

Photo credit: Indiana Woodward and members of the New York City Ballet in Alexei Ratmansky’s “Pictures at an Exhibition.” Photo by Erin Baiano. 

The New York City Ballet: Visionary Voices continues at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, 2700 F St. NW, through June 11, repeating June 9 and 10 at 7:30 p.m. A different program, “Founding Choreographers,” is performed June 10 and 11 at 1:30 p.m. Tickets and information available Click Here




RELATED STORIES - Washington, DC

1
McLean Community Players Presents Green Days AMERICAN IDIOT Photo
McLean Community Players Presents 'Green Day's AMERICAN IDIOT

McLean Community Players' production of the Tony Award-winning hit musical Green Day's American Idiot, based on the Grammy Award-winning album, opens Friday July 21, 2023, and runs weekends through July 30.

2
Review: NEW YORK CITY BALLET PROGRAM A at Kennedy Center Photo
Review: NEW YORK CITY BALLET PROGRAM A at Kennedy Center

Growing up with the New York City Ballet (NYCB)nearby during my high school and college years (as they had their summer residency at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center in Saratoga Springs), I was thrilled to turn around many years later to see the Kennedy Center present an evening of some of the New York City Ballet’s most beloved ballets.

3
Review: Mosaic Theater Companys ONE IN TWO at The Atlas Performing Arts Center Photo
Review: Mosaic Theater Company's ONE IN TWO at The Atlas Performing Arts Center

Michael Kevin Darnall, Ryan Jammaal Swain, and Justin Weaks honor Love’s beautifully written play with their performances.

4
Review: HADESTOWN at National Theatre Photo
Review: HADESTOWN at National Theatre

When the cast of “Hadestown” emerge on stage at the National Theatre waving to the waiting audience, they’re received with cheers like old friends. 

From This Author - Roger Catlin

Roger Catlin, a member of the American Theatre Critics Association, is a Washington D.C.-based arts writer whose work appears regularly in SmithsonianMagazine.com. and AARP the Magazine. He has a... (read more about this author)

Review: HADESTOWN at National TheatreReview: HADESTOWN at National Theatre
Review: THIS INHERENT ECHO at Taffety PunkReview: THIS INHERENT ECHO at Taffety Punk
Review: THE SLEEPING BEAUTY at Kennedy CenterReview: THE SLEEPING BEAUTY at Kennedy Center
Review: THE SCHOOL FOR LIES at Constellation Theatre CompanyReview: THE SCHOOL FOR LIES at Constellation Theatre Company

Videos

Video: Kara Young Is Back with Her Second Tony Nomination Video Video: Kara Young Is Back with Her Second Tony Nomination
Meet the 2023 Tony Nominees for Scenic Design Video
Meet the 2023 Tony Nominees for Scenic Design
Miriam Silverman Never Dreamed That THE SIGN ON SIDNEY BRUSTEIN'S WINDOW Would Land on Broadway Video
Miriam Silverman Never Dreamed That THE SIGN ON SIDNEY BRUSTEIN'S WINDOW Would Land on Broadway
Jordan Donica Didn't Think He'd Ever Be a Tony Nominee Video
Jordan Donica Didn't Think He'd Ever Be a Tony Nominee
View all Videos

Washington, DC SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Cyrano de Bergerac
Synetic Theater (7/14-8/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Dissonance
The Essential Theatre (5/30-6/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hadestown
The National Theatre (6/06-6/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Victorian Lyric Opera Company presents "The Sorcerer"
F. Scott Fitzgerald Theatre (8/31-9/02)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Magic Duel Comedy Show
The Mayflower Hotel (4/02-1/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Broadway in the Park featuring Lea Salonga
Wolf Trap (6/16-6/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Victorian Lyric Opera Company presents “H.M.S. Pinafore”
F. Scott Fitzgerald Theatre (6/09-6/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Good Bones
Studio Theatre (5/10-6/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hilary Hahn on Violin plays Brahms
Wolf Trap (8/04-8/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Nacirema Society ...
The Little Theatre of Alexandria (6/03-6/24)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You