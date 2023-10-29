Review: KILL THE RIPPER at Capitol Hill Arts Worskshop

Ah, Saucy Jack. The unnamed butcherer of five prostitutes in London's Whitechapel district in 1888 has captured a place in the public imagination rivaled by few. The savagery of his crimes and mystery of his identity have fueled conspiracy theories involving Masonic rituals and/or the royal family. Numerous authors have depicted him matching wits with his fictional contemporary, Sherlock Holmes. In the realm of science fiction, the Ripper has been depicted as a shapeshifting alien life form who feeds on fear, (Star Trek) a would-be messiah abducted by aliens so as to do penance for his pride (Babylon 5) or being chased through time by H.G. Wells (Time after Time).

"Kill the Ripper," the new production from We Happy Few, presents a more prosaic, but interesting take on the Ripper legend, which I don't ever recall seeing before. It poses the question: What if those targeted by Jack the Ripper took it upon themselves to rid the world of him?

Written by Fairlith Harvey and directed by Megan Behm, "Kill the Ripper" introduces us to world-weary Kit (Paige O'Mailley) and Shakespeare enthusiast and aspiring actress Pudding (Bri Houtman) who work the Whitechapel streets. They are joined by Gabby Wolfe's Viola, who has taken up the world's oldest profession in order to provide for her young daughter. Rounding out the cast is Robert Pike. Billed in the program as "A Lot of Men," Pike, in an effort worthy of Peter Sellers, plays every other character in the play, from a newsboy, a constable, a client of Kit's named Perceval who enjoys being whipped like a horse, among others.

The three "fallen women," to use a Victorian term from the play, share their hopes and dreams with each other as they read the news of the Ripper's bloody exploits. They wish to take a more proactive role in stopping him, but are rebuffed when they attempt to join the Vigilance Committee. Eventually, they enlist Pudding's actor client (Pike) to teach them stage combat and prepare to confront the Ripper if and when he comes for them.

The actresses all bring humanity and humor to their characters and establish a touching feeling of solidarity among them. We do not judge them for their work; we understand the hard-knock existence they lead and want them to achieve the better life they dream of. Pike is truly impressive in his multiple roles, imbuing each of them with a distinct personality. Megan Holden's set and Jason Aufdem-Brinke's lighting do an impressive job of conjuring nineteenth century London in the Capitol Hill Arts Workshop's black box theater. Casey Kaleba's kinetic fight choreography plays a crucial role in the story.

At just over two hours with an intermission, "Kill the Ripper" is a funny and at times genuinely moving visit to an old haunt. Incidentally, if you're interested in knowing who the Ripper really was, I strongly recommend Bruce Paley's book "Jack the Ripper: The Simple Truth."