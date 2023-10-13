Review: DOROTHY'S DICTIONARY at Washington Stage Guild

No bells, no whistles; just a good play, through October 22.

By: Oct. 13, 2023

POPULAR

Photos/Video: First Look at the North American Tour of FUNNY GIRL Photo 1 Photos/Video: First Look at the Tour of FUNNY GIRL
Exclusive: Get A First Look At MRS. DOUBTFIRE National Tour Photo 2 Exclusive: Get A First Look At MRS. DOUBTFIRE National Tour
Exclusive: Cast of Signature Theatre's RAGTIME Performs Title Song Photo 3 Exclusive: Cast of Signature Theatre's RAGTIME Performs Title Song
Review Roundup: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Launches National Tour; What Are the Critics Saying? Photo 4 Review Roundup: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Launches National Tour

Review: DOROTHY'S DICTIONARY at Washington Stage Guild

Somewhere in the middle of Dorothy's Dictionary, the title character tells young Zan that a librarian's role is to put people together with the books they're supposed to read. Theatregoers who think 'yesssss!' when they read that have met such a librarian and will relish Dorothy's Dictionary; and theatregoers who haven't yet been fostered by those unsung professionals: what are you waiting for?! Just ATA (ask them anything). Librarians live to answer questions, and, by the way, Dorothy's Dictionary will be time well spent for you too.

During the course of E. M. Lewis' 75 minute play, librarian Dorothy Ross and high school student Zan Hardt get to know each other. There's so much more to it than that. They get together in her well-appointed room in a convalescent home where she's been recovering from an undisclosed illness. (Lovely set design by Megan Holden; the colorful afghans and quilts ameliorate Mrs. Ross' hospital bed.) The strength of Lewis' script is her detailed charting of their growth from total strangers to really good friends. From Mrs. Ross, Zan finds out why dictionaries are so much better than looking up the definition of a word on a cellphone (obviously!). After you find out what "equivocal" means, you get to visit all the other words in the neighborhood ("equivalent" and "equity" and "equinox". . . ); it's a beautiful day in the dictionary where every page is a neighborhood. And from Zan, Mrs. Ross learns that it's really important for teenagers to have someone close to them seriously listen to them. And there is still more to Dorothy's Dictionary than all of that.

Helen Hayes Award-winning Deidra LaWan Starnes' nuanced and lively performance ought to earn her another one. And how fortunate for newcomer Alexander Kim to work with a master in his sturdy, DMV debut. He's good; she's sensational. And Director Laura Giannarelli craftily uses the substantial width of the stage as a visual graph of the relationship between Zan and Mrs. Ross--distant for a while, plenty of back and forth during, and side by side eventually.

Playwright Lewis and Director Giannarelli both express in their program notes their affection and concern for libraries and books in this "day and age." Amen, but here be some affection and concern for The Small Theatre Companies of DC and neighborhood. This is the 38th season for Washington Stage Guild which consistently and regularly produces interesting, stimulating, classic, worthy, and in this case, charming and affecting plays. What are you waiting for?

(Photo by DJ Corey Photography)




RELATED STORIES - Washington, DC

1
Christopher ORiley Performs Music of Radiohead and J.S. Bach at the Kennedy Center Photo
Christopher O'Riley Performs Music of Radiohead and J.S. Bach at the Kennedy Center

Celebrated concert pianist Christopher O'Riley will perform his own arrangements of British band and Grammy winner Radiohead followed by  Johann Sebastian Bach's iconic Preludes and Fugues, Numbers I though XII, on Monday, Nov. 6 at 7:30 p.m. at the Kennedy Center.

2
Baltimore Theatre Influencer Brings POTUS THEATRE TRAIL To Arena Stage Next Week Photo
Baltimore Theatre Influencer Brings POTUS THEATRE TRAIL To Arena Stage Next Week

Baltimore theatre influencer, Bekah Walsh, brings the POTUS Theatre Trail to Arena Stage in Washington, D.C. Follow her coast-to-coast journey to experience unique productions of 'POTUS' and celebrate regional theatre. #POTUSTrail

3
A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD to be Presented At Imagination Stage This Holiday Season Photo
A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD to be Presented At Imagination Stage This Holiday Season

Imagination Stage will present 'A Year with Frog and Toad' as part of its 'Greatest Hits' season. Don't miss this Tony-award winning musical for young audiences.

4
Review: MRS. DOUBTFIRE at Broadway at the National in DC Photo
Review: MRS. DOUBTFIRE at Broadway at the National in DC

What did our critic think of MRS. DOUBTFIRE at National? Rob McClure did not win a Tony for his star turn on Broadway as Mrs. Doubtfire (he was nominated), but he will win your heart through October 15 at the National.

From This Author - Mary Lincer

Review: DOROTHY'S DICTIONARY at Washington Stage GuildReview: DOROTHY'S DICTIONARY at Washington Stage Guild
Review: MRS. DOUBTFIRE at Broadway at the National in DCReview: MRS. DOUBTFIRE at Broadway at the National in DC
Review: MULAN at Opera House/Kennedy CenterReview: MULAN at Opera House/Kennedy Center
Review: EVITA at Shakespeare Theatre/Harman HallReview: EVITA at Shakespeare Theatre/Harman Hall

Videos

BACK TO THE FUTURE To Celebrate Back to the Future Day With Special Event Video
BACK TO THE FUTURE To Celebrate Back to the Future Day With Special Event
On the Red Carpet at GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Video
On the Red Carpet at GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
Leslie Odom Jr. Shares His Daughter's Reaction to PURLIE VICTORIOUS Video
Leslie Odom Jr. Shares His Daughter's Reaction to PURLIE VICTORIOUS
View all Videos

Washington, DC SHOWS
Monarch: A Mexican American Musical in Washington, DC Monarch: A Mexican American Musical
Creative Cauldron (10/05-10/29)Tracker
Macbeth In Stride in Washington, DC Macbeth In Stride
Shakespeare Theatre Company (10/10-10/29)Tracker
Evita in Washington, DC Evita
Shakespeare Theatre Company (9/05-10/15)Tracker
The Team Room in Washington, DC The Team Room
Keegan Theatre (10/10-10/26)Tracker
Scorched in Washington, DC Scorched
ExPats Theatre (9/23-10/15)Tracker
Proof in Washington, DC Proof
Alden Theatre (10/27-10/29)Tracker
Disney's Frozen in Washington, DC Disney's Frozen
Opera House at The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts (12/20-1/21)
Tempestuous Elements in Washington, DC Tempestuous Elements
Fichandler Stage at Arena Stage (2/16-3/17)
The Best of The Second City in Washington, DC The Best of The Second City
The Barns at Wolf Trap (2/14-2/17)
The Legendary Ingramettes in Washington, DC The Legendary Ingramettes
Hylton Performing Arts Center (12/03-12/03)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You