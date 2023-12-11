Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Washington, DC Awards

Review: A HOLIDAY POPS! With Norm Lewis at the Kennedy Center

Songs for the Season with one of Broadway's best baritones and DC's mighty musical treasure.

Dec. 11, 2023

Review: A HOLIDAY POPS! With Norm Lewis at the Kennedy Center

The annual National Symphony Orchestra (NSO) Holiday Pops always puts its attendees in the holiday spirit with both orchestral and vocal delights. This year’s edition featured Broadway star Norm Lewis with special guests and the mighty NSO under the direction of the always wonderful Principal Pops Conductor Steven Reineke.

The program started off on high note with The Heritage Signature Chorale joining the NSO for “Merry Christmas, Merry Christmas” followed by Jerry Herman’s “The Best Christmas of All” from Mrs. Santa Claus. The latter was arranged by Larry Blank.

Review: A HOLIDAY POPS! With Norm Lewis at the Kennedy Center
Maestro Steven Reineke on podium and Norm Lewis in Holiday Pops.
Photo by Nick Piacente.

Broadway veteran Norm Lewis with his rich baritone sound kept the holiday spirit going with renditions of “Silver Bells” and “The Christmas Song”. Other holiday highlights by Lewis included Donny Hathaway’s “This Christmas” and by far my favorite had to be a pairing of “Ave Maria and O Holy Night” expertly arranged by Lewis’ longtime arranger/orchestrator Joseph Joubert.

As this was a holiday concert meaning more than just Christmas music, Maestro Reineke with the choir also premiered a new Chanukah song called “Chanukah Joy and Peace”. Writers Brant Adams and David Chase have given us a modern-day song for the festival of lights that perfectly captures what that holiday is all about. Plus, we need more good Chanukah music besides “The Dreidel Song”.

NSO Youth Fellowship percussionist Rishab Jain was featured on the djembe for a slightly different but no less superb version of the holiday classic “The Little Drummer Boy”. Jain is a junior at a local high school and has a very promising career ahead of him to be sure.

Also featured was local performer Nova Y. Payton. Her unique version of “All I Want for Christmas is You” was definitely something.

Maestro Reineke and the NSO always know how to swing a chart to full potential, and Santa Claus’ entrance accompanied by “The Polar Express Theme” and “Charleston Christmas” showed the orchestra doing just that. I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, the NSO rates as high if not above the Boston Pops for being the one of the most versatile ensembles in the country.

Let me ask you, where else are you going to hear Twas the Night Before Christmas narrated by Norm Lewis in a full orchestral setting by Randol Bass? This is why Maestro Reineke’s programs are always so well loved. There is always a variety within.

Holiday Pops with Norm Lewis, featured guests, and Maestro Steven Reineke with YOUR National Symphony Orchestra, did exactly what it was made to do. It put the audience in the holiday spirit while providing another great evening of music for all.

Running Time: Two hours with one intermission.

A Holiday Pops! with Norm Lewis performed December 8th and 9th, 2023, in the Concert Hall at Kennedy Center.

Lead photo credit: Holiday Pops with Norm Lewis. Photo by Nick Piacente.


