Protege Of Itzhak Perlman, Randall Goosby, to Debut at The Kennedy Center Terrace
Brilliant 23-year-old American violinist Randall Goosby won First Prize in the 2018 YCA International Auditions and five special awards. He just performed with his mentor Itzhak Perlman and the Grand Rapids Symphony. Program includes a work by William Grant Still inspired by the Harlem Renaissance.
PROGRAM:
Vitali: Chaconne in G minor
Debussy: Violin Sonata in G minor, L. 140
William Grant Still: Suite for Violin and Piano
R. Strauss: Sonata in E-flat major, Op. 18
DATE:
Tuesday, December 3, 2019
TIME:
7:30pm
EVENT TITLE:
Debut of violinist Randall Goosby, with pianist Zhu Wang
LOCATION:
The Kennedy Center Terrace Theater, 2700 F St NW, Washington, DC 20566
PRICE AND TICKET INFORMATION:
TICKETS: $45, $20
Purchase online: https://www.yca.org/book/?book=event&event=3601ABRLTLCLBPPCHRCSJRVVJLBBBDQCM or Kennedy Center Box Office 202-467-4600
EVENT WEBSITE: https://www.yca.org/dc-series/december-3-2019/
Photo Credit: Kaupo Kikkas