Protege Of Itzhak Perlman, Randall Goosby, to Debut at The Kennedy Center Terrace

Brilliant 23-year-old American violinist Randall Goosby won First Prize in the 2018 YCA International Auditions and five special awards. He just performed with his mentor Itzhak Perlman and the Grand Rapids Symphony. Program includes a work by William Grant Still inspired by the Harlem Renaissance.

PROGRAM:

Vitali: Chaconne in G minor

Debussy: Violin Sonata in G minor, L. 140

William Grant Still: Suite for Violin and Piano

R. Strauss: Sonata in E-flat major, Op. 18

DATE:

Tuesday, December 3, 2019

TIME:

7:30pm

EVENT TITLE:

Debut of violinist Randall Goosby, with pianist Zhu Wang

LOCATION:

The Kennedy Center Terrace Theater, 2700 F St NW, Washington, DC 20566

PRICE AND TICKET INFORMATION:

TICKETS: $45, $20

Purchase online: https://www.yca.org/book/?book=event&event=3601ABRLTLCLBPPCHRCSJRVVJLBBBDQCM or Kennedy Center Box Office 202-467-4600

EVENT WEBSITE: https://www.yca.org/dc-series/december-3-2019/

Photo Credit: Kaupo Kikkas





