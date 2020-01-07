Prologue Theatre Continues Second Season With Craig Wright's RECENT TRAGIC EVENTS

Recent Tragic Events, Craig Wright's quirky and compelling story that follows a succession of bizarre coincidences and explores the spectrum of fate and free will, also examines Prologue Theatre's season question "Where do we look to find ourselves?"



"Wright's work pushes us to see and understand the complexities of our lives and those around us," said Director, and Prologue Theatre Founding Artistic Director, Jason Tamborini. "We begin to understand that the sum of all of the events in our lives, from the minuscule to the momentous, is actually greater than the individual parts. We are greater than the sum of our parts."



The play takes place on the evening of September 12, 2001, but Tamborini does not see the events of the previous day as the focus of the play. "While not detracting from the enormity of that day, to me the play uses the events of September 11th as a vessel for us to see how any event, big or small, can affect us in different ways. No two people's reactions are alike. And none of them are 'wrong.' They are how we work through life and everything it throws our way."



A core element of Prologue's mission is dedicated to using their productions as a way to begin conversations. The conversations during this production will cover topics ranging from how our "families" influence our identity to how literature and art help us process life.



The cast includes Kari Ginsburg (Waverly), Jacob Yeh (Andrew), Jonathan Feuer (Ron), and Molly Shayna Cohen (Nancy).



The production team includes Jason Tamborini (Director, Prologue Theatre Founding Artistic Director), Jonathan Dahm Robertson (Scenic Design), Paul Callahan (Lighting Design), Kenny Neal (Sound Design), and Alison Johnson (Costume Design).



The production will be performed at the Atlas Performing Arts Center, 1333 H St NE, Washington, DC 20002 from January 23 to February 16, 2020. Performances begin at 8pm on Thursdays and Fridays, at 3pm and 8pm on Saturdays, and at 3pm on Sundays.



For more information visit prologuetheatre.org.





