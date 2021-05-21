Premiere of WAITING ROOM to be Presented by Arena Stage

Arena Stage at the Mead Center for American Theater has announced the premiere of Waiting Room: A New Film by Arena Stage's Voices of Now Ensembles which debuts on June 26 at 7 p.m. on Arena's website. Waiting Room explores how remote learning and social isolation have impacted students and young professionals both physically and mentally over the last year, while also addressing the adjustment of resuming in-person activities and looking ahead to what life may look like after the pandemic.

"Over the past seven years in Voices of Now, I've grown so much as an artist and person. Working on a film has been different, yet still an incredible experience. In past years, each ensemble combined many unique stories surrounding different topics into a performance. Through film, however, we've decided to focus on the one topic that has been impacting us all - the pandemic. When the film is released, you will see a wide array of experiences surrounding the same major event," shares Voices of Now artist Zarah King.

Last year, the Voices of Now ensembles premiered their first film, Inside Voices, a moving time capsule that explored the lives of young artists as they navigated the immediate impact of the first few months of the global pandemic as our world began to shut down. The film inspired a partnership between Arena, the Black Coalition Against COVID (BCAC), Howard University's WHUT-TV and WHUR radio that allowed the work to be broadcast to audiences across the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area.

Waiting Room expands on the exploration of Inside Voices. Student artists document their lives as they navigate the rules of a temporary world while waiting for something better.

"Voices of Now has really been a place of stability for me over the last few years, even in the pandemic. Waiting Room is a continuation to Inside Voices and working on it when the pandemic finally feels like it might be over soon really brings it all full circle," states Voices of Now artist Reyna Berry.

Directed by Ashley Forman and Mauricio Pita, Waiting Room was shot on electronic devices to chronicle the personal experiences of the emerging artists.

"It's been an honor to experience the events of the past year along-side the Voices of Now community and see how the changes in our world have impacted students, teachers and artists alike," explains director of Waiting Room Mauricio Pita. "As events unfolded, artists responded with creativity regardless of technological and spatial limitations. As a result of this experience, it has impacted the way Voices of Now approaches storytelling and artmaking. This flexibility allowed us to embrace a wide range of artistic mediums: animation, film editing, music, composition, visual art, digital art, stop motion and more, while still remaining faithful to what makes Voices of Now great - autobiographical stories that pose questions with the intent of creating change in our communities."

Now in its 18th season, Arena Stage's Voices of Now ensembles, ages 11 to 24, have provided a vital theatrical platform for youth and young people to use their personal experiences to investigate the world around them and pose questions vital to their communities. These two films serve as a theatrical archive for this unprecedented moment in history.

"It is critical that the experiences and feelings of young people are heard and considered. Their stories will allow us to put the systems in place necessary to support their emotional, social and physical well-being as we all reenter public life," shares director of Waiting Room Ashley Forman. "I believe it is vital to give young people a seat at the table when making decisions that impact their lives, particularly now, when the rules of social and academic engagement change from week to week. They are experts in their daily experiences and there is no better way to learn what they need than to give them the tools and the platform to express themselves."

As of June 26th, Waiting Room: A New Film by Arena Stage's Voices of Now Ensembles can be viewed on Arena's website.

DETAILS:

Voices of Now Teaching Artists

Ky'Lend J. Adams, Josh Bickford, Rebecca Campana, Iesha M. Daniels, Ashley Forman, Olivia Jones, Kerry McGee, Mauricio Pita.

Waiting Room Creative Team

Directors: Ashley Forman and Mauricio Pita

Film Editor: Antonio Hernandez

Motion Graphics Designer: Shawn Duan

Music Composer: Roc Lee

Advocacy Ensemble

Alexandra Berrios

Colby Molleo

Gabriella Giegerich

Madelynn Washburn

Mia Heckler

Morgan Sheets

Patrick Payne

Glasgow Ensemble

Amira Menacer

Brooke Ehmann-Jones

Caledonia Ross

Charlotte Holbrook

Juliette Jensen

Lina Rosenbaum

Nadeen Salah

Holmes Ensemble

Alex Gardner

Diana Mendez

Gabriela Daniel

Isabella Falcone

Noelia Gil

Sophia Beltran

Sylvie Bankseter

Jefferson Ensemble

Autumn Drake

London Williams

Lucea Matuszeski

Key Ensemble

Alli Holtmann

Caylee Gross

Dayanara Cabrera

Lesly Cruz Pastora

Sajidah Algadhi

Sarah Adkins

Mead Ensemble

Claire Filipowicz

Cora Bower

Isabella Guagenti

Izabella Ciceron

Jasper Lavan

Joshua Reynolds

Mira Herman

Sitina Tochterman

William Peck

Yalini Kathamuthu

Mentor Ensemble

Chloe Lanyi Lari

Christina Springer

Danielle Kelly

Edie Carey

Jaeyoung Lee

Julia Gorman

Katie Hindin

Nora Shafer

Reed Roddy-Johnson

Reyna Berry

Winta Habtemichael

Zarah King

Zoey Miller

Robinson Ensemble

Alison Ho

Azariah Gonzales

Ben Sklarew

Daphne Taylor

Elise Hayes

Faith Brosnan

Isabella Ragona

Jamie McCormick

Jasmine Sklarew

Kira Gilligan

Lillian Schermer

Lydia Klosk

Maia Lawton

Matthew Lin

Sophie Hoffman

Victoria Machado

Thoreau Ensemble

Alex Emmerich

Anna Glassman

April Jin

El Tysse

Emi Harrison

Jenna Jumaili

Kyle Ratner

Wendt Center for Loss and Healing Ensemble

Alison Brown-Smith

Charlotte Covell

Monique Johnson

Voices of Now (VON) is a season-long drama program that devises autobiographical plays with ensembles of middle-school, high-school and adult artists locally and internationally. Voices of Now plays are fast paced, collaboratively written physical theater pieces that pose challenging social questions relevant to the ensemble of artists and their communities. The plays investigate those questions through poetry, movement and the recounting of the artists' personal stories. One of the primary goals of the Voices of Now program is to create positive change within the artists' communities by engaging in dialogue centered on the artists' experiences in their worlds. Voices of Now was designed by Arena Stage's Director of Education Ashley Forman. In addition to performing at Arena Stage, ensembles perform throughout their own communities. Past ensembles have performed at Atlas Performing Arts Center's Intersections Festival, Imagination Stage, American Alliance for Theatre and Education's National Conference, Association of Theatre in Higher Education Conference, 2013 International AIDS Conference and the Kennedy Center's Millennium Stage.

