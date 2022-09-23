Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at THE TRIP TO BOUNTIFUL at the Ford's Theatre

The production features Nancy Robinette, Joe Mallon, and Kimberly Gilbert.

Sep. 23, 2022  

Ford's Theatre Society is presenting Horton Foote's The Trip to Bountiful through October 16, 2022. Directed by Michael Wilson, this classic American drama is a compelling portrait of family, what we hold onto and what we leave behind.

Get a first look at photos below!

The production features Nancy Robinette (The Carpetbagger's Children, Driving Miss Daisy) as Mrs. Carrie Watts and Joe Mallon (A Christmas Carol) as Ludie Watts, with Kimberly Gilbert as Jessie Mae Watts (Jefferson's Garden, The Laramie Project, Born Yesterday).

Tickets for in-person performances of The Trip to Bountiful are now on sale and range from $18 to $48. Discounts are available for groups, senior citizens, military personnel and those younger than age 40. The production is recommended for ages 13 and older.

Set in 1950's Houston, Texas where Carrie Watts lives with her son, Ludie Watts and daughter-in-law, Jessie Mae, Carrie longs to visit the small Texas town of her youth, Bountiful, which she refers to as "home", just once before she dies. While Ludie and Jessie Mae try to keep her from making the journey for financial and health reasons, the dynamic between these two and Mrs. Watts serves to highlight the power of memory, a common theme in Horton Foote's body of work, and human resilience in the face of unsurmountable obstacles.

The cast is directed by Michael Wilson, recognized as the foremost interpreter of Horton Foote's works. Wilson directed the 2013 Tony Award-winning revival of The Trip to Bountiful with Cisely Tyson.

Photo credit: Scott Suchman

Photos: First Look at THE TRIP TO BOUNTIFUL at the Ford's Theatre
Kimberly Gilbert, Nancy Robinette and Joe Mallon

Photos: First Look at THE TRIP TO BOUNTIFUL at the Ford's Theatre
Nancy Robinette


