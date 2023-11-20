Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Washington, DC Awards

Photos: First Look at A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Ford's Theatre

The show runs now through December 31.

By: Nov. 20, 2023

A Christmas Carol comes to the Ford's Theatre, playing now through December 31. The play is by Charles Dickens, adapted by Michael Wilson, and directed by Michael Baron.

Check out all new photos from the show below!

Join the ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future as they lead the miserly Ebenezer Scrooge on a journey of transformation and redemption. Originally conceived by Michael Baron, this music-infused production captures the magic and joy of Dickens’s Yuletide classic, with familiar characters, ghosts and a children’s ensemble in the spirit of the holidays. Acclaimed actor Craig Wallace returns to play Ebenezer Scrooge in Ford’s annual tradition.

Recommended for ages 5 and older.  

LOCATION: Ford’s Theatre is located at 511 Tenth Street NW, Washington, D.C. (between E and F Streets). 
 

PERFORMANCES: Tuesdays through Sundays at 7:30 p.m. (except December 24 and 25); Saturdays and Sundays at 2 p.m. (except November 18, December 2, 24 and 25). Weekday noon matinees are Thursday, November 30 and December 7. Weekday 2 p.m. matinees are November 22 and 24, and December 14, 19, 20, 21, 26 and 27.

GenABE Night is scheduled for Thursday, December 7 at 7:30 p.m., with discounted $25 tickets for ages 21-40 available and a post-show reception to mingle with artists, staff and peers after performances, in partnership with District Fray/On Tap. We invite under 40 journalists to join us! Get tickets here.

Photo Credit: Scott Suchman

Chris Stinson
Chris Stinson

Ainsley Zauel, Kaiyla Gross, Tori Gomez
Ainsley Zauel, Kaiyla Gross, Tori Gomez

Ayanna Hardy, Tom Story, and cast
Ayanna Hardy, Tom Story, and cast

Kimberly Gilbert, Michael Bunce, Craig Wallace, and Kristen Garaffo
Kimberly Gilbert, Michael Bunce, Craig Wallace, and Kristen Garaffo

Cast
Cast

Cast
Cast

Joe Mallon
Joe Mallon

Craig Wallace and Justine 'Icy' Moral
Craig Wallace and Justine 'Icy' Moral

Kimberly Gilbert
Kimberly Gilbert

William Morford, Jonathan Atkinson
William Morford, Jonathan Atkinson

John Floyd, Kaiyla Gross, Tori Gomez, Chris Stinson
John Floyd, Kaiyla Gross, Tori Gomez, Chris Stinson


Recommended For You