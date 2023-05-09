Photos: First Look At The Stars of EXCLUSION At Arena Stage

Exclusion will run May 5 – June 25, 2023, in the Kreeger Theater.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

POPULAR

& JULIET Will Launch a North American Tour in Fall 2024 Photo 1 & JULIET Will Launch a North American Tour in Fall 2024
Video: The Company of SPAMALOT Gets Ready for the Kennedy Center Photo 2 Video: The Company of SPAMALOT Gets Ready for the Kennedy Center
FUNNY GIRL, TICK, TICK… BOOM, BYE BYE BIRDIE & More Set for The Kennedy Center's 2023-24 Photo 3 FUNNY GIRL, TICK, TICK… BOOM, BYE BYE BIRDIE & More Set for The Kennedy Center's 2023-24 Theater Season
Photos: The Cast of SPAMALOT at the Kennedy Center Meet the Press Photo 4 Photos: The Cast of SPAMALOT at the Kennedy Center Meet the Press

Arena Stage at the Mead Center for American Theater has released pre-production photos for the world premiere of Exclusion, a wickedly funny Hollywood-set comedy.

Written by acclaimed theater and TV writer Kenneth Lin (Kleptocracy, Warrior Class, Netflix's House of Cards) and directed by Drama Desk nominee Trip Cullman (The Rose Tattoo, Choir Boy, Lobby Hero), Exclusion will run May 5 - June 25, 2023, in the Kreeger Theater. For information and tickets, please visit arenastage.org/exclusion.

Exclusion follows Katie, an award-winning historian, who is thrilled when her best-selling book about the Chinese Exclusion Act of 1882 is optioned for a mini-series by a Hollywood mogul. Her euphoria turns to disillusionment as she finds herself constantly defending its authenticity in the struggle between what's true and what sells.

Exclusion is the tenth addition to Arena's Power Play series. Launched in 2016, this is a 10-year initiative commissioning original works on politics and power, reflecting American diversity and challenges through five cycles and voices-presidential, African American, insider, musical theater, and women's voices. Previous Power Plays include Lawrence Wright's Camp David (2014); John Strand's The Originalist (2015); Jacqueline E. Lawton's Intelligence (2017); Bob Banghart, Georgia Stitt, and John Strand's Snow Child (2018); Mary Kathryn Nagle's Sovereignty (2018); Aaron Posner's JQA (2019); Eduardo Machado's Celia and Fidel (2021); Craig Lucas' Change Agent (2022); and Nathan Alan Davis' The High Ground (2023). The eleventh Power Play, Kia Corthorn's Tempestuous Elements, will premiere in February 2024. Exclusion is also the recipient of a prestigious Edgerton Foundation New Play Award.

Returning to Arena Stage is Tony Nam, who previously appeared in Akeelah and the Bee and Change Agent, as Malcolm. Making their Arena debuts with Exclusion are cast members Karoline (Lincoln Center Theater's The Hard Problem) as Katie, Josh Stamberg (Hulu's Fleishman Is in Trouble) as Harry, Michelle Vergara Moore (NBC's La Brea) as Viola, Karen Li (Contemporary American Theater Festival's Babel) as the understudy for Katie and Viola, Jonathan Feuer (Shakespeare Theatre's As You Like It) as the understudy for Harry, and Ryan Dalusung (Everyman Theatre's The Lion in Winter) as the understudy for Malcolm.

The creative team for Exclusion includes Set Designer Arnulfo Maldonado, Costume Designer Sarah Cubbage, Lighting Designer Adam Honoré, Sound Design Sunny Kil, Original Music Composer Hsin-Lei Chen, Wig Designer Anne Nesmith, Fight Director Sordelet Inc., Dramaturg Jocelyn Clarke, Dramaturg Zoë Elizabeth Lillis, Casting Director Joseph Pinzon, New York Casting Kelly Gillespie, CSA, Stage Manager Christi B. Spann, and Assistant Stage Manager Emily Ann Mellon.

Photo Credit: Tony Powell

Photos: The Cast of SPAMALOT at the Kennedy Center Meet the Press
Karoline and Josh Stamberg

Photos: The Cast of SPAMALOT at the Kennedy Center Meet the Press
Karoline and Josh Stamberg

Photos: The Cast of SPAMALOT at the Kennedy Center Meet the Press
Karoline and Josh Stamberg

Photos: The Cast of SPAMALOT at the Kennedy Center Meet the Press
Karoline and Josh Stamberg




RELATED STORIES - Washington, DC

Washington National Opera Reveals Two New Appointments Photo
Washington National Opera Reveals Two New Appointments

Washington National Opera has announced two new appointments that will oversee the newly defined Artistic and Production departments.

Review: THIS INHERENT ECHO at Taffety Punk Photo
Review: THIS INHERENT ECHO at Taffety Punk

Review: THE SLEEPING BEAUTY at Kennedy Center Photo
Review: THE SLEEPING BEAUTY at Kennedy Center

It's really the perfect weekend for the Washington Ballet's revival of its grand 'The Sleeping Beauty.' With all the pomp and pageantry currently dominating news cycles, with flocks of kids are seen trailing behind newly-crowned monarchs lugging their elaborate trains, it didn't seem so out of place to see the same kind of splendor at the Kennedy Center.

Review: RAIN - A TRIBUTE TO THE BEATLES at The Music Center At Strathmore Photo
Review: RAIN - A TRIBUTE TO THE BEATLES at The Music Center At Strathmore

RAIN turned The Music Center at Strathmore into a time machine and took Beatles fans of all ages on a magical musical tour.


More Hot Stories For You

Photos: Get a First Look at PASSING STRANGE at Signature TheatrePhotos: Get a First Look at PASSING STRANGE at Signature Theatre
Mosaic Theater Company Presents the DC Premiere of Donja R. Love's ONE IN TWOMosaic Theater Company Presents the DC Premiere of Donja R. Love's ONE IN TWO
Four World Premieres & More Set for The Kennedy Center's 2023-24 Performances for Young Audiences SeasonFour World Premieres & More Set for The Kennedy Center's 2023-24 Performances for Young Audiences Season
The Center For The Arts Reveals 2023/2024 SeasonThe Center For The Arts Reveals 2023/2024 Season

Videos

Video: Watch the Trailer for PASSING STRANGE at Signature Theatre Video Video: Watch the Trailer for PASSING STRANGE at Signature Theatre
Broadway's Best Dancers Come Out to Celebrate Their Chita Rivera Awards Nominations Video
Broadway's Best Dancers Come Out to Celebrate Their Chita Rivera Awards Nominations
ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME to Offer $47 Digital Lottery Tickets Video
ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME to Offer $47 Digital Lottery Tickets
Kwofe Coleman Explains What's in Store for the MUNY's Epic 105th Season Video
Kwofe Coleman Explains What's in Store for the MUNY's Epic 105th Season
View all Videos

Washington, DC SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Body of a Woman as a Battlefield
ExPats Theatre (4/28-5/21)Tracker PHOTOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mary Stuart
The Little Theatre of Alexandria (4/22-5/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Victorian Lyric Opera Company presents “H.M.S. Pinafore”
F. Scott Fitzgerald Theatre (6/09-6/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# SHOUT SISTER SHOUT!
Ford's Theatre (3/15-5/13)CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Shear Madness
Kennedy Center (10/04-10/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Oreos: A Reading and Talkback
Smithsonian Anacostia Community Museum (5/15-5/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Beetlejuice
The National Theatre (5/16-5/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Saturday Morning Garden Club
Shoestring Theatre Company (4/30-5/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# CAMMO Voices
Hylton Performing Arts Center (5/13-5/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Findind Neil Patrick Harris
Nu Sass Productions (4/14-6/09)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU