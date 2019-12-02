Photo Flash: Take a Look at DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE at Arena Stage

Arena Stage at the Mead Center for American Theater has begun performances of the world premiere of Ken Ludwig's (Broadway's Lend Me a Tenor, Crazy For You) Dear Jack, Dear Louise.

Take a look at photos from the production below!

Based on his own parents' love story, U.S. Army Captain Jacob S. Ludwig and aspiring actress, Louise Rabiner, meet through a series of letters and become pen pals. Set in 1942 during World War II, a romance begins and the two must find their way toward each other, even though they have never met. Directed by Jackie Maxwell, Dear Jack, Dear Louise runs November 21 - December 29, 2019 in the Kreeger Theater.





