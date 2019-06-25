Photo Flash: In Rehearsal with Arena Stage's ANN

Jun. 25, 2019  

Arena Stage is diving into rehearsals for Ann, the tale of Texas Governor Ann Richards. Get a peek inside their first day of rehearsals!

Ann tells the feisty and unadulterated life of legendary Texas Governor Ann Richards. This is a comical and inspiring production based on the colorful and complex woman whose sense of humor was bigger than the state which she represented. Jayne Atkinson (House of Cards, Criminal Minds) reprises her well-received performance in this intimate, no-holds-barred comedy chronicling Richards' legacy and how she was determined to make her mark on the world.



