Photo Flash: Ford's Theatre Presents A CHRISTMAS CAROL

Join the ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future as they lead the miserly Ebenezer Scrooge on a journey of transformation and redemption. Originally conceived by Michael Baron, this music-infused production captures the magic and joy of Dickens's Yuletide classic. Acclaimed actor Craig Wallace returns to play Ebenezer Scrooge in a production heralded as a "rich visual and vocal treat" (TheaterMania) and "infectiously jolly" (Washington Post).

Take a look at photos from the production below!



Recommended for ages 5 and older.

LOCATION: Ford's Theatre is located at 511 Tenth Street NW, Washington, D.C. (between E and F Streets).

PERFORMANCES: Tuesdays through Sundays at 7:30 p.m. (except November 28, December 24, 25, 31 and January 1); Saturdays and Sundays at 2:00 p.m. (except December 7). December 31 at 1:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. Weekday noon matinees are December 4 and 5. Weekday 2 p.m. matinees are November 29, December 11, 12, 18, 19, 23, 26 and January 1. Additional information at https://www.fords.org/performances/current-and-upcoming/a-christmas-carol/#tickets





Related Articles Shows View More Washington, DC Stories

More Hot Stories For You