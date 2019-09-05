Partial Cast and Creative Team Announced For Disney's NEWSIES at Arena Stage

Arena Stage at the Mead Center for American Theater announces casting for Disney's Tony Award-winning musical Newsies, an inspiring story about kids who fight for what is right at the turn of the century, with music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Jack Feldman and book by Harvey Fierstein. Inspired by the real-life Newsboys Strike of 1899 in New York City, this family-friendly musical follows the story of newsboys and newsgirls who dream of a better life and lead a crusade for justice. Just in time for the holidays, the score features fan favorites, including "King of New York," "Carrying the Banner" and "Seize the Day." Newsies, directed by Molly Smith, with choreography by Parker Esse and music direction by Laura Bergquist, will run November 1-December 22, 2019 in the iconic in-the-round Fichandler Stage.

"Newsies is a brilliant blending of a children's crusade and a contemporary Gold Standard musical," shares Molly Smith. "With today's young people fighting passionately for gun control and climate protection legislation in new children's crusades, we clearly see resonance with today's young people. The plight of the newsboys and girls at the turn of the century is a passionate story, because they stood up for themselves and fought for fairness. With music that is hummable, wonderful acting with a top-notch cast, dynamic choreography and plenty of young people on stage, this is an ideal production to bring the whole family to the theater during the holidays."

Newsies will feature Daniel Yearwood (Broadway's Once on this Island) as Jack Kelly and D.C. actress Erin Weaver (Arena's Mother Courage) as Katherine Plumber with Edward Gero (Arena's Junk and The Originalist) as Joseph Pulitzer. Making their Arena Stage debuts are Joe Montoya as Crutchie and both Josiah Smothers (The National Theatre's Finding Neverland) and Hazel Hay as Les Jacobs.

Joining the cast are Arena veterans Ethan Van Slyke (Arena's Oliver!) as Davey Jacobs, Thomas Adrian Simpson (Arena's Anything Goes) as Wiesel, as well as D.C. native Nova Payton (Arena's Smokey Joe's Café) as Medda Larkin.

This front-page cast also includes Rory Boyd as Oscar Delancey, Wyn Delano as Snyder the Spider, Michael Hewitt as Morris Delancey and ensemble members Christian Douglas, Jamie Smithson and Carole Denise Jones.

Rounding out the Newsies company are Emre Ocak, Chaz Wolcott, Tro Shaw, Bridget Riley, Luke Spring (Broadway's A Christmas Story, The Musical), Michael John Hughes, Tomas Matos, Tanner Pflueger and Kelli Youngman as the newsies with swings Lucy Spring and Shiloh Orr.

Smith's creative collaborators for Newsies include Choreographer Parker Esse, who returns for his 17th Arena Stage production, Music Director Laura Bergquist, Set Designer Ken MacDonald, Costume Designer Alejo Vietti, Lighting Designer Kimberly Purtell and Sound Designer Daniel Erdberg.

The creative team for Newsies also includes Associate Director/Text Director Anita Maynard-Losh, Assistant Music Director Suzanne Román Jones, Assistant Choreographer Michael John Hughes, Dialect and Vocal Coach Lisa Nathans, Fight and Intimacy Consultant Jenny Male, Casting Directors Victor Vazquez and Geoff Josselson, Stage Manager Susan R. White, Assistant Stage Manager Marne Anderson and Production Assistant Dayne Sundman.

Full casting will be announced at a later date.

Tickets for Newsies are $51-105, subject to change and based on availability, plus applicable fees. For information on savings programs such as pay-your-age tickets, student discounts, Southwest Nights and hero's discounts, visit arenastage.org/tickets/savings-programs.

Tickets may be purchased online at arenastage.org, by phone at 202-488-3300 or at the Sales Office at 1101 Sixth Street, SW, D.C.





