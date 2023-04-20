Nominees Revealed For the 2023 Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival Awards
These student artists have been recognized for their outstanding work from the eight regional festivals that were held January 10 through March 2, 2023.
The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts virtually hosted more than 110 outstanding theater students from colleges and universities across the nation as part of the Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival (KCACTF). These student artists from across the United States have been recognized for their outstanding work from the eight regional festivals that were held January 10 through March 2, 2023.
This year, productions from institutions invited to the eight regional festivals were eligible for recognition for national awards celebrating outstanding achievement. Productions and individuals were recognized for outstanding achievement under categories including overall production, direction, choreography, design, performance, and devising.
Individual awardees and representatives from productions honored in the eight regional festivals will be celebrated by the Kennedy Center's National Festival, beginning April 19 and continuing until the National Awards Ceremony on Friday April 22, 2023.
The productions and individual artists under consideration for these national awards have been recognized for special achievement. These awards, along with additional awards determined during the national festival process, will be presented at the awards ceremony on Friday, April 21, 2023, 7:00p.m. in the Kennedy Center Family Theater.
NATIONAL FESTIVAL FINALISTS
Award finalists are eligible in each discipline for honors, residencies, and scholarships.
The Stage Directors and Choreographers Society (SDC) Student Directing Fellowship
The nine student directors-in-residence at the national festival have been awarded associate membership of the Stage Directors and Choreographers Society (SDC) and are nominees for this fellowship. The recipient of the National Fellowship will receive a grant of $1,000 from the SDC to offset the costs of a professional development opportunity to be arranged in consultation with the recipient.
The 2023 finalists include:
Jordan E Mitchell, Salem State University
Nabeel Jan, Bucknell University
Alysa Raelyn, Illinois State University
Caiti Milligan, Middle Tennessee State University
Daniel Vazquez, Emporia State University
Amanda Baschnagel, Texas Tech University
Abigail Torres, George Fox University
Tamla Quipse, College of the Sequoias
The KCACTF Awards for Excellence in Scenic, Costume, Lighting, Projection and Sound Design
2023 Finalists for Scenic Design:
Samantha Bevers, Wellesley College
Spencer Donovan, Indiana University, Bloomington
Kian Michael Devine, University of West Georgia
Joe Barnard, Drake University
Javier Sanchez, Texas State University
Julianne Bodner, University of Oregon
Porter Lance, Weber State University
2023 Finalists for Costume Design:
Sam Kiff, Salem State University
Nicole Hiemenz, Indiana University
Savannah Blake, College of Charleston
Lindsay Webster, University of Kansas
Angelica Hadiwibowo, Texas State University
Maddie James, Colorado State University
Maria Catarina Copelli, Los Angeles City College
2023 Finalists for the Barbizon Award for Excellence in Lighting Design:
Jaime Cochran, Siena College
Kailyn Shalosky, Muskingum University
Terry Eikleberry, Wayne State University
Stevie Bleich, University of Central Florida
Alita Robertson, University of Northwestern, Saint Paul
Rachel Aho, Texas State University
Laurel Ladzinski, Colorado State University
Marley Keith, Weber State University
2023 Finalists for Sound Design:
Ingrid Bell, Wellesley College
Tyler Parsonage, Slippery Rock University
Gabrielle Tifft, Carthage College
Erica Fox, University of Central Florida
Lindsay Kuiper, Dordt University
Jonathan Lee, Texas Tech University
Patrick Middlebrook, Colorado State University
Daniella Brown, Grand Canyon University
2023 Finalists for Projection Design:
Hagan Harkins, University of Southern Mississippi
Abbey Kuhns, Saginaw Valley State University
Genesis Nicole, University of Texas at El Paso
MycKinnon Forsyth, Santa Monica College
The Randy Lutz Allied Design and Technologies Award
This award is open to students who have completed major crafts or technology projects in areas including makeup, projection, properties, millinery, masks, tech, wigs, scenic art, draping and tailoring, technical direction, puppets, special effects, costume craft, and audio engineering. 2023 recipients include:
Isabella Perez, Salem State University
Victoria Naftal, West Chester University
Colin Franz, Oakland University
Madison Berry, College of Charleston
Ian Scheele, Concordia College, Moorhead
Ollie Payne, Texas State University
Kimberlee Kline Wilson, American River College
Hayden Lalicker, California State University, Fullerton
KCACTF Stage Management Fellowships
Selected fellows attend the national festival feedback sessions as recognition for their outstanding achievement in stage management at the regional festivals. The 2023 recipients are:
Lily Barnes, Salem State University
Melissa Garber, Adelphi University
Zach Mlekush, Illinois State University
Kaitlyn grace, Anderson University
Emily Oldham, Iowa State University
Danielle Wooden, Stephen F. Austin State University
Avery Wisner, Western Washington University
Hannah Hensley, Grand Canyon University
ASPIRE: Arts Leadership Program
In association with the League of Resident Theatres (LORT), the following students have excelled in Arts Leadership within their home regions and are recognized as National ASPIRE Arts Leadership Fellows. The program is led by Victoria Nolan (Professor Emerita, David Geffen School of Drama at Yale University), Kelvin Dinkins Jr. (American Repertory Theatre), Emika Abe (Arts Consultant), Khady Kamara (the Perelman Performing Arts Center), and Curt Columbus (Trinity Rep).
Megan Cooper, Syracuse University
Analia Herédia, LaGuardia Community College
Sanhawich Meateanuwat, Illinois State University
Danai Mandebvu, Hope College
Brannon Evans, University of Nebraska-Lincoln
Sean Robertson, Texas Tech University
Rachel Shipley, Texas Tech University
Leonardo Parry, Boise State University
Vanessa Beltrán, California State University, Bakersfield
Kelly Erazo, California State University, San Bernardino
The LMDA Dramaturgy Awards in Association with the Association for Theater in Higher Education
This award is the result of a unique collaboration between Literary Managers and Dramaturgs of the Americas (LMDA), the Association for Theater in Higher Education (ATHE), and KCACTF. The recipients of the LMDA Dramaturgy Fellowships will receive a one-year membership in LMDA, and will be considered for residencies at the O'Neill National Playwrights Conference, the New Harmony Project, and WildWind Performance Lab. The 2023 finalists are:
Liv Lanteri, Western Connecticut State University
Arushi Grover, Pennsylvania State University
Hannah Embree, Taylor University
Nya Johnson, University of Michigan
Alma Kent, Georgia College & State University
Sierra Tumbleson, Northwestern College
Hannah Carlisle, Sam Houston State University
Genavive Anderson, Central Washington University
Lucie Higuera, Mt. San Antonio College
The Institute for Theatre Journalism and Advocacy Fellowships
At each of the KCACTF regional festivals, students participated in the Institute for Theatre Journalism and Advocacy. This name reflects the Kennedy Center's interest in developing articulate, highly informed, and well-trained arts journalists who can advocate for excellence in the arts in print, web-based, or broadcast media. The program is led by Ashley Lee, The Los Angeles Times. The 2023 finalists are:
Zoe Wilson, Bucknell University
Camron Wright, Howard University
Kelsey Sivertson, Hope College
Kyra Edwards, University of the Virgin Islands
Adelaide Kuehn, Drake University
Ethan Carman, Trinity Valley Community College
Ann Marie Miller, University of Oregon
Irene Ryan National Acting Scholarships (and their Partners)
The Irene Ryan Acting Scholarships provide recognition and financial assistance to outstanding student performers wishing to pursue further education and professional development.
Stephen Caliskan assisted by Anya Saben, Salem State University
Sam Kang assisted by Kimmarie Lynn, Adelphi University
Imani Brissett assisted by Sawyer True, Ball State University
Muhammed Ali assisted by Azona Williams, Alabama State University
Kylie Yeast assisted by Miriam Mattsfield, Southwest Baptist University
Kiya Green assisted by Mariano Aguirre, Stephen F. Austin State University
Leah Shannon assisted by Anna Olsen, Western Washington University
Frank J Ramirez assisted by Jaycob Wahinehookae, California State University, Los Angeles
The Kennedy Center Musical Theatre Fellows
Alyssa Green, Iona University
Kristina Yim, Binghamton University
Chase Grabowski, University of Wisconsin, Green Bay
Natalee Savage, Troy University
Symonne Sparks, University of Missouri
Saroa-Dwayne Sasa, Sam Houston State University
Graciella Hamilton, American River College
Makenna Ashby, Utah Valley University
Performance Fellows
The following students will be in residence at the National Festival is recognition of their achievements in productions on their home campus and at the Regional Festivals:
Mariano Aguirre, Stephen F. Austin State University
Chanelle Beach, Oakland University
Sage Cantú, Sam Houston State University
Dylan Hahn, Cuesta College
Gillian Huntley, College of Charleston
Bailey Patterson, Texas Tech University
THE KENNEDY CENTER AMERICAN COLLEGE THEATER FESTIVAL NATIONAL AWARDS
The National Committee of the Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival celebrates these institutions, productions, and individuals for their determination, adaptability, innovation and experimentation on home campuses nationwide.
The Kennedy Center Citizen Artist Awards
The Kennedy Center Citizen Artist Awards recognize programs in higher education using theatrical production to promote long-term societal impact through an artistic lens, to encourage empathetic exploration of the complex cultural and physical world, and to advocate for justice on campus and throughout the world.
The Bible Women's Project, Salve Regina University
Everybody, Naugatuck Valley Community College
Caged, College of Wooster
Memento Mori: A Meditation, Carthage College
Revolt. She Said. Revolt Again., Wayne State University
The Bus Stop, North Carolina Central University
The Adivina is Never Wrong, College of Saint Mary
Wounded Healers, Minnesota State University, Mankato
Keely and Du, Southeastern Oklahoma State University
Rooster, University of Central Oklahoma
Self-Injurious Behavior, Dallas College, Richland Campus
Always Plenty of Light at the Starlight All Night Diner, Spokane Falls Community College
Marisol, Idaho State University
Everybody, Central Washington University
Water by the Spoonful, Sonoma State University
The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, Cuesta College
Demigods Anonymous, Windward Community College
HO`OILINA: A Farcical Hana Keaka, University of Hawai`i at Manoa
Melancholia, Los Angeles City College Theatre Academy
Distinguished Achievement in the Facilitation of a Brave Rehearsal Space
This new recognition celebrates teaching artists in production who create a rehearsal room community that prioritizes the mental, physical, and emotional well-being of their student artists; empowering them to safely engage with challenging theatrical stories.
Rooster, University of Central Oklahoma
Self-Injurious Behavior, Dallas College, Richland Campus
Keely and Du, Southeastern Oklahoma State University
The Moors, Appalachian State University
Marisol, Idaho State University
Everybody, Central Washington University
Water by the Spoonful, Sonoma State University
Wounded Healers, Minnesota State University, Mankato
Memento Mori: A Meditation, Carthage College
Keely and Du, Southeastern Oklahoma State University
PRODUCTION AWARDS
The productions below have been recognized for their outstanding achievement.
Outstanding Production of a Musical
Violet, College of Charleston
Distinguished Production of a Musical
Carrie the Musical, Drake University
Spring Awakening, West Chester University
Distinguished Production of a Play
Revolt. She Said. Revolt Again., Wayne State University
Alabaster, North Dakota State University
The Birds, Taylor University
Everybody, Central Washington University
The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, Cuesta College
Melancholia, Los Angeles City College Theatre Academy
Outstanding Production of a New Work
Wounded Healers, Minnesota State University, Mankato
Distinguished Productions of a New Work
HO`OILINA: A Farcical Hana Keaka, University of Hawai`i at Manoa
The Wife of Fabian Vitalik, University of Idaho
Distinguished Production of a Devised Work
The Bible Women's Project, Salve Regina University
Distinguished Achievement in Stage Management
Ava Stipe, Self-Injurious Behavior, Dallas College, Richland Campus
Sequoia Good, Grayson Wuelfing, and Francesca Corso, Everybody, Central Washington University
Harmoni Thompson, Alyssa Higley, and Staci Allen, Marisol, Idaho State University
Maren Grant, Mylo Bissel, and Kai Williams, Carrie the Musical, Drake University
Madison DenHerder and Anna Bram, Life is a Dream, Northwestern College
Brady Warlow, Gray Fandel, Harlowe Sousa, and Benjamin Perkins, The Moors, Appalachian State University
Jasmyn Harper, The Bus Stop, North Carolina Central University
Mollie Davis, Amari Woodard, and Olivia Maness, Violet, College of Charleston
Jillian Fournier and Rachel Meloche, Revolt. She Said. Revolt Again., Wayne State University
Lindsay Rice and Angie DeStefano, The Birds, Taylor University
Cameron Muñoz and Allen McKeever, Civil, Southern Connecticut State University
Trista Cae Davidson, Keely and Du, Southeastern Oklahoma State University
Melanie Hatzenbuhler, Cristian Venegas, Sophia Marcos-Jeronimo, and Emma Baker, Melancholia, Los Angeles City College Theatre Academy
Blake Presnell, The Wife of Fabian Vitalik, University of Idaho
Ally Bray, The Wife of Fabian Vitalik, University of Idaho
Blythe DeWitt and Charlie Ladd, Always Plenty of Light at the Starlight All Night Diner, Spokane Falls Community College
Distinguished Achievement in Original Music Composition
Owen McGreevy The Wife of Fabian Vitalik, University of Idaho
Innovative and Unique Theatrical Event
The Wife of Fabian Vitalik, University of Idaho
DIRECTING AWARDS
The individuals below have been recognized for their direction of plays, musicals, classic and devised works, and new plays and musicals. Additionally, the "nominees" for each category, those individual artists under consideration, have been recognized for distinguished achievement.
Distinguished Director of a Play
Jill Dion Revolt. She Said. Revolt Again., Wayne State University
Jess Jung Alabaster, North Dakota State University
Tracy Manning The Birds, Taylor University
Lauren Roth Stupid F**king Bird, University of Minnesota-Duluth
Emily A. Rollie Everybody, Central Washington University
Bree Valle The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, Cuesta College
José Luis Valenzuela Melancholia, Los Angeles City College Theatre Academy
Outstanding Director of a Musical
Nakeisha Daniel Violet, College of Charleston
Outstanding Director of a New Work
Timothy Berry Wounded Healers, University of Minnesota, Mankato
Distinguished Achievement in Movement Direction
Annabelle Brasch Everybody, Central Washington University
Nicole Perez Melancholia, Los Angeles City College Theatre Academy
Distinguished Achievement in Musical Direction
Laura Turner Violet, College of Charleston
Outstanding Choreography
Kristin Alexander Violet, College of Charleston
Distinguished Choreography
Erin Horst Carrie: The Musical, Drake University
Distinguished Achievement in Dramaturgy
Susannah Quinn, The Birds, Taylor University
Angelique Bruner, Rooster, University of Central Oklahoma
Nora Gore and Noah Anderson, Violet, College of Charleston
Kiara Pipino, Nordost, SUNY Oneonta
Kaipulaumakaniolono HO`OILINA: A Farcical Hana Keaka, University of Hawai`i at Manoa
DESIGN AWARDS
The individuals and productions below have been recognized for their outstanding achievement in design.
Distinguished Production Design
Revolt. She Said. Revolt Again., Wayne State University
Violet, College of Charleston
Alabaster, North Dakota State University
The Birds, Taylor University
Wounded Healers, Minnesota State University, Mankato
Marisol, Idaho State University
The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, Cuesta College
Melancholia, Los Angeles City College Theatre Academy
Distinguished Projection Design
Jett Skrien, Life is a Dream, Northwestern College
Alex Woolum, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, Cuesta College
Skylar Selby-Mullins, Rooster, University of Central Oklahoma
Distinguished Scenic Design
Max Marshall, Violet, College of Charleston
Conner Reagan, The Birds, Taylor University
Michelle Ludlow, Marisol, Idaho State University
Distinguished Sound Design
Nathan A. Roberts, Civil, Southern Connecticut State University
Phillip Hall, Revolt. She Said. Revolt Again., Wayne State University
Mark Engle, Alabaster, North Dakota State University
Steven Day, The Birds, Taylor University
Jason Tucholke, Everybody, Central Washington University
John Zalewski, Melancholia, Los Angeles City College Theatre Academy
Lighting Design
Nate Hart, Spring Awakening, West Chester University
Eddie Frye, Violet, College of Charleston
Terry Eikleberry, Revolt. She Said. Revolt Again., Wayne State University
Brian Lynch, Alabaster, North Dakota State University
Steven Smith, Wounded Healers, Minnesota State University, Mankato
Matthew Pierce, The Birds, Taylor University
Christina Barrigan, Everybody, Central Washington University
John A. Garofalo, Melancholia, Los Angeles City College Theatre Academy
Costume Design
Rebecca Morrice, Pride and Prejudice, Slippery Rock University
Zuwaib Razzaq, Revolt. She Said. Revolt Again., Wayne State University
Pamela Bond, The Bus Stop, North Carolina Central University
Janine McCabe, Violet, College of Charleston
Lirit Olyan, Everybody, Central Washington University
Maria Catarina Copelli, Melancholia, Los Angeles City College Theatre Academy
PERFORMANCE AWARDS
The individuals and productions below have been recognized for their individual performances in plays and musicals.
Distinguished Performance Ensemble
The Bible Women's Project, Salve Regina University
Peter and the Starcatcher, West Liberty University
The Moors, Appalachian State University
Violet, College of Charleston
God of Carnage, Emporia State University
The Birds, Taylor University
Wounded, Healers Minnesota State University, Mankato
Gruesome, Playground Injuries Lone Star College Montgomery
Rooster, University of Central Oklahoma
Distinguished Performance and Production Ensemble
Pride and Prejudice, Slippery Rock
Revolt. She Said. Revolt Again,. Wayne State University
Alabaster, North Dakota State University
Stupid F**king Bird, University of Minnesota-Duluth
Everybody, Central Washington University
The Wife of Fabian Vitalik, University of Idaho
The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, Cuesta College
Melancholia, Los Angeles City College Theatre Academy
The Wife of Fabian Vitalik, University of Idaho
Outstanding Performance by an Actor
Gillian Huntley, Violet, College of Charleston
Dylan Hahn, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, Cuesta College
Distinguished Performance by an Actor
Hope McGinnis, Spring Awakening, West Chester University
Jessie Hazell, Spring Awakening, West Chester University
Joel Nau, Peter and the Starcatcher, West Liberty University
Skylar Deming, Revolt. She Said. Revolt Again., Wayne State University
Shannon Dingle, Revolt. She Said. Revolt Again., Wayne State University
Sofia Kirkman, Revolt. She Said. Revolt Again., Wayne State University
Ashley Poulin, Revolt. She Said. Revolt Again., Wayne State University
Alexis Pratt, Revolt. She Said. Revolt Again., Wayne State University
Noah Harrison, These Shining Lives, University of Southern Indiana
Alexa Nemitz, The Moors, Appalachian State University
Kalimah Williams, The Bus Stop, North Carolina Central University
Spencer Vinzani, Violet, College of Charleston
Clyde Moser, Violet, College of Charleston
Skylar Huntley, Violet, College of Charleston
Ruby Richard, Alabaster, North Dakota State University
Adrianna Kelly, Alabaster, North Dakota State University
Chloe Fox, Carrie the Musical, Drake University
Laura Breyen, Carrie the Musical, Drake University
Aidan Merck, The Birds, Taylor University
Sage Cantu, Airness, Sam Houston State University
Faith Abbott, Gruesome Playground Injuries, Lone Star College Montgomery
Wyatt Langehennig, Gruesome Playground Injuries, Lone Star College Montgomery
Dorothy Fuhr, Keely and Du, Southeastern Oklahoma State University
Karlie Carr, Keely and Du, Southeastern Oklahoma State University
Harlow Winterfire, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, Cuesta College
Jordan Michael, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, Cuesta College
Arnol Zepeda, Melancholia, Los Angeles City College Theatre Academy
Valerie Vega, Melancholia, Los Angeles City College Theatre Academy
PLAYWRITING AWARDS
The Michael Kanin Playwriting Awards Program encourages and supports the development of student -written plays through a variety of honors, including fellowships at the Lark Play Development Center's Residency at New York Stage & Film, O'Neill Playwright's Conference, the Playwrights' Center of Minneapolis, potential publication contracts, membership in the Dramatists Guild of America, and cash awards.
The National Student Playwriting Awards
Co-Recipients: 11:38 from Fond du Lac by Kap Taylor, UCLA and Rx Machina by Caity Shea Violette
Playwrights' Theatre at Boston University
The National Undergraduate Playwriting Awards
what we will be by Samuel Kang, Adelphi University
The second place recipients is The Wife of Fabian Vitalik, by Kalyssa Montoya and Grace McGreevy
Adapted from the short story by Mariah Montoya, University of Idaho
The Ken Ludwig Playwriting Scholarship
For a distinguished body of work, Isaiah Reaves, University of Iowa Playwrights Workshop
For I Shall Not Be Moved, Gwenevere, Lil G, The Living Dead, and 10/31
The Jean Kennedy Smith Playwriting Award
Daktari of the Savannah; or Muti by Ernest Emmanuel Peeples, University of Illinois
The second place recipient is Baron of Brown Street by Eric Mansfield, Kent State University
The Lorraine Hansberry Playwriting Awards
Buried in Blood by Mylan Gray, University of California San Diego
The second place recipient is Daktari of the Savannah; or Muti by Ernest Emmanuel Peeples, University of Illinois
Distinguished Achievement:
Green Suga Bloos by Rudi Goblen, David Geffen School of Drama at Yale University and
Lucky by Phanésia Pharel, University of California San Diego and Vice Wheels by Malique Guinn, Carnegie Mellon University.
Honorable Mentions: Atlantic City Seagulls and Beasts by Cayenne Douglass, Playwrights' Theatre at Boston University and Contentious Woman by Celeste Jennings, New York University and Throwback Island by Ro Reddick, Brown University and The Color Woman by Petron Brown University of Southern Mississippi
The Kennedy Center Latinx Playwriting Awards
Co-Recipients: unqle play by Jayne Deely, Indiana University and Lucky by Phanésia Pharel, University of California San Diego, and Green Suga Bloos by Rudi Goblen, David Geffen School of Drama at Yale University and Color Boy by Esperanza Rosales Balcárcel, David Geffen School of Drama at Yale University
Distinguished Achievement:
9/10 Beds by Malena Pennycook, University of Texas at Austin, and Como Correr: A Hip-Pop Musical by Nico Raimont, New York University
The Rosa Parks Playwriting Awards
Lucky by Phanésia Pharel, University of California San Diego
The second place recipient is Buried in Blood by Mylan Gray, University of California San Diego
Distinguished Achievement:
Daktari of the Savannah; or Muti, by Ernest Emmanuel Peeples
University of Illinois and King of Brando by J. C. Pankratz, Playwrights' Theatre at Boston University
The Mark Twain Prizes for Comic Playwriting
Co-Recipients: Fires, Ohio by Beth Hyland, University of California San Diego and Vice Wheels by Malique Guinn, Carnegie Mellon University
The second place recipient is King of Brando by J. C. Pankratz, Playwrights' Theatre at Boston University
Distinguished Achievement: limp wrist on the lever by Preston Choi, University of California San Diego
The National Partners of the American Theatre Julie Jensen Playwriting Awards
Sponsored by NAPAT
Co-Recipients: Perihelion by Marilyn Schotland, University of Southern California, and
Neighbor Jane by Tina Esper, Playwrights' Theatre at Boston University
The Hip Hop Theatre Creator Award
Como Correr: A Hip-Pop Musical by Nico Raimont, New York University
The second place recipient is Green Suga Bloos, by Rudi Goblen, David Geffen School of Drama at Yale University
The Paula Vogel Playwriting Awards
Fires, Ohio by Beth Hyland, University of California San Diego
The second place recipient is Monstrous or A Short Narrative on an Extraordinary Delivery of Rabbits by Elle Thoni, Carnegie Mellon University
Distinguished Achievement: unqle play by Jayne Deely, Indiana University and King of Brando by J. C. Pankratz, Playwrights' Theatre at Boston University and limp wrist on the lever by Preston Choi, University of California San Diego and, 9/10 Beds by Malena Pennycook, University of Texas at Austin and Daktari of the Savannah; or Muti by Ernest Emmanuel Peeples, University of Illinois and Color Boy by Esperanza Rosales Balcárcel, David Geffen School of Drama at Yale University
The KCACTF Musical Theatre Award
The Gull by Jay Eddy, Playwrights' Theatre at Boston University
The second place recipient is 9/10 Beds by Malena Pennycook, University of Texas at Austin
Distinguished Achievement: Como Correr: A Hip-Pop Musical by Nico Raimont, New York University
The Paul Stephen Lim Playwriting Awards
Co-Recipients: what we will be by Samuel Kang, Adelphi University and limp wrist on the lever by Preston Choi, University of California San Diego
The Darrell Ayers National Playwriting Award
The Wife of Fabian Vitalik by Kalyssa Montoya and Grace McGreevy, adapted from the short story by Mariah Montoya, University of Idaho
The John Cauble Award for Outstanding Short Play
Pulling the Switch by Luke Herzog, Amherst College
The second place recipient is VULGAR TITLE THAT DEALS WITH RACE, by Brandon Bautista, New York University
The David Mark Cohen Playwriting Award
Co-Recipients: the fog comes on little cat feet by Amanda Keating, University of Iowa Emme and the Taking of the Woods by Jef Petersen, Lewis-Clark State College
Distinguished Achievement:
Hedda on Fire by Jeanette Farr Harkins, Glendale College, produced by California State University, Stanislaus
The Gary Garrison National Ten-Minute Play Award
The Arithmetic of Memory, by Gretchen Suarez-Pena, Carnegie Mellon University
The second place recipient is Cooking with Catherine! by Natalia Bermudez, Loyola Marymount University.