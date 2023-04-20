Nominees Revealed For the 2023 Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival Awards

The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts virtually hosted more than 110 outstanding theater students from colleges and universities across the nation as part of the Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival (KCACTF). These student artists from across the United States have been recognized for their outstanding work from the eight regional festivals that were held January 10 through March 2, 2023.

This year, productions from institutions invited to the eight regional festivals were eligible for recognition for national awards celebrating outstanding achievement. Productions and individuals were recognized for outstanding achievement under categories including overall production, direction, choreography, design, performance, and devising.

Individual awardees and representatives from productions honored in the eight regional festivals will be celebrated by the Kennedy Center's National Festival, beginning April 19 and continuing until the National Awards Ceremony on Friday April 22, 2023.

The productions and individual artists under consideration for these national awards have been recognized for special achievement. These awards, along with additional awards determined during the national festival process, will be presented at the awards ceremony on Friday, April 21, 2023, 7:00p.m. in the Kennedy Center Family Theater.

NATIONAL FESTIVAL FINALISTS

Award finalists are eligible in each discipline for honors, residencies, and scholarships.

The Stage Directors and Choreographers Society (SDC) Student Directing Fellowship

The nine student directors-in-residence at the national festival have been awarded associate membership of the Stage Directors and Choreographers Society (SDC) and are nominees for this fellowship. The recipient of the National Fellowship will receive a grant of $1,000 from the SDC to offset the costs of a professional development opportunity to be arranged in consultation with the recipient.

The 2023 finalists include:

Jordan E Mitchell, Salem State University

Nabeel Jan, Bucknell University

Alysa Raelyn, Illinois State University

Caiti Milligan, Middle Tennessee State University

Daniel Vazquez, Emporia State University

Amanda Baschnagel, Texas Tech University

Abigail Torres, George Fox University

Tamla Quipse, College of the Sequoias

The KCACTF Awards for Excellence in Scenic, Costume, Lighting, Projection and Sound Design

2023 Finalists for Scenic Design:

Samantha Bevers, Wellesley College

Spencer Donovan, Indiana University, Bloomington

Kian Michael Devine, University of West Georgia

Joe Barnard, Drake University

Javier Sanchez, Texas State University

Julianne Bodner, University of Oregon

Porter Lance, Weber State University

2023 Finalists for Costume Design:

Sam Kiff, Salem State University

Nicole Hiemenz, Indiana University

Savannah Blake, College of Charleston

Lindsay Webster, University of Kansas

Angelica Hadiwibowo, Texas State University

Maddie James, Colorado State University

Maria Catarina Copelli, Los Angeles City College

2023 Finalists for the Barbizon Award for Excellence in Lighting Design:

Jaime Cochran, Siena College

Kailyn Shalosky, Muskingum University

Terry Eikleberry, Wayne State University

Stevie Bleich, University of Central Florida

Alita Robertson, University of Northwestern, Saint Paul

Rachel Aho, Texas State University

Laurel Ladzinski, Colorado State University

Marley Keith, Weber State University

2023 Finalists for Sound Design:

Ingrid Bell, Wellesley College

Tyler Parsonage, Slippery Rock University

Gabrielle Tifft, Carthage College

Erica Fox, University of Central Florida

Lindsay Kuiper, Dordt University

Jonathan Lee, Texas Tech University

Patrick Middlebrook, Colorado State University

Daniella Brown, Grand Canyon University

2023 Finalists for Projection Design:

Hagan Harkins, University of Southern Mississippi

Abbey Kuhns, Saginaw Valley State University

Genesis Nicole, University of Texas at El Paso

MycKinnon Forsyth, Santa Monica College

The Randy Lutz Allied Design and Technologies Award

This award is open to students who have completed major crafts or technology projects in areas including makeup, projection, properties, millinery, masks, tech, wigs, scenic art, draping and tailoring, technical direction, puppets, special effects, costume craft, and audio engineering. 2023 recipients include:

Isabella Perez, Salem State University

Victoria Naftal, West Chester University

Colin Franz, Oakland University

Madison Berry, College of Charleston

Ian Scheele, Concordia College, Moorhead

Ollie Payne, Texas State University

Kimberlee Kline Wilson, American River College

Hayden Lalicker, California State University, Fullerton

KCACTF Stage Management Fellowships

Selected fellows attend the national festival feedback sessions as recognition for their outstanding achievement in stage management at the regional festivals. The 2023 recipients are:

Lily Barnes, Salem State University

Melissa Garber, Adelphi University

Zach Mlekush, Illinois State University

Kaitlyn grace, Anderson University

Emily Oldham, Iowa State University

Danielle Wooden, Stephen F. Austin State University

Avery Wisner, Western Washington University

Hannah Hensley, Grand Canyon University

ASPIRE: Arts Leadership Program

In association with the League of Resident Theatres (LORT), the following students have excelled in Arts Leadership within their home regions and are recognized as National ASPIRE Arts Leadership Fellows. The program is led by Victoria Nolan (Professor Emerita, David Geffen School of Drama at Yale University), Kelvin Dinkins Jr. (American Repertory Theatre), Emika Abe (Arts Consultant), Khady Kamara (the Perelman Performing Arts Center), and Curt Columbus (Trinity Rep).

Megan Cooper, Syracuse University

Analia Herédia, LaGuardia Community College

Sanhawich Meateanuwat, Illinois State University

Danai Mandebvu, Hope College

Brannon Evans, University of Nebraska-Lincoln

Sean Robertson, Texas Tech University

Rachel Shipley, Texas Tech University

Leonardo Parry, Boise State University

Vanessa Beltrán, California State University, Bakersfield

Kelly Erazo, California State University, San Bernardino

The LMDA Dramaturgy Awards in Association with the Association for Theater in Higher Education

This award is the result of a unique collaboration between Literary Managers and Dramaturgs of the Americas (LMDA), the Association for Theater in Higher Education (ATHE), and KCACTF. The recipients of the LMDA Dramaturgy Fellowships will receive a one-year membership in LMDA, and will be considered for residencies at the O'Neill National Playwrights Conference, the New Harmony Project, and WildWind Performance Lab. The 2023 finalists are:

Liv Lanteri, Western Connecticut State University

Arushi Grover, Pennsylvania State University

Hannah Embree, Taylor University

Nya Johnson, University of Michigan

Alma Kent, Georgia College & State University

Sierra Tumbleson, Northwestern College

Hannah Carlisle, Sam Houston State University

Genavive Anderson, Central Washington University

Lucie Higuera, Mt. San Antonio College

The Institute for Theatre Journalism and Advocacy Fellowships

At each of the KCACTF regional festivals, students participated in the Institute for Theatre Journalism and Advocacy. This name reflects the Kennedy Center's interest in developing articulate, highly informed, and well-trained arts journalists who can advocate for excellence in the arts in print, web-based, or broadcast media. The program is led by Ashley Lee, The Los Angeles Times. The 2023 finalists are:

Zoe Wilson, Bucknell University

Camron Wright, Howard University

Kelsey Sivertson, Hope College

Kyra Edwards, University of the Virgin Islands

Adelaide Kuehn, Drake University

Ethan Carman, Trinity Valley Community College

Ann Marie Miller, University of Oregon

Irene Ryan National Acting Scholarships (and their Partners)

The Irene Ryan Acting Scholarships provide recognition and financial assistance to outstanding student performers wishing to pursue further education and professional development.

Stephen Caliskan assisted by Anya Saben, Salem State University

Sam Kang assisted by Kimmarie Lynn, Adelphi University

Imani Brissett assisted by Sawyer True, Ball State University

Muhammed Ali assisted by Azona Williams, Alabama State University

Kylie Yeast assisted by Miriam Mattsfield, Southwest Baptist University

Kiya Green assisted by Mariano Aguirre, Stephen F. Austin State University

Leah Shannon assisted by Anna Olsen, Western Washington University

Frank J Ramirez assisted by Jaycob Wahinehookae, California State University, Los Angeles

The Kennedy Center Musical Theatre Fellows

Alyssa Green, Iona University

Kristina Yim, Binghamton University

Chase Grabowski, University of Wisconsin, Green Bay

Natalee Savage, Troy University

Symonne Sparks, University of Missouri

Saroa-Dwayne Sasa, Sam Houston State University

Graciella Hamilton, American River College

Makenna Ashby, Utah Valley University

Performance Fellows

The following students will be in residence at the National Festival is recognition of their achievements in productions on their home campus and at the Regional Festivals:

Mariano Aguirre, Stephen F. Austin State University

Chanelle Beach, Oakland University

Sage Cantú, Sam Houston State University

Dylan Hahn, Cuesta College

Gillian Huntley, College of Charleston

Bailey Patterson, Texas Tech University

THE KENNEDY CENTER AMERICAN COLLEGE THEATER FESTIVAL NATIONAL AWARDS

The National Committee of the Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival celebrates these institutions, productions, and individuals for their determination, adaptability, innovation and experimentation on home campuses nationwide.



The Kennedy Center Citizen Artist Awards

The Kennedy Center Citizen Artist Awards recognize programs in higher education using theatrical production to promote long-term societal impact through an artistic lens, to encourage empathetic exploration of the complex cultural and physical world, and to advocate for justice on campus and throughout the world.

The Bible Women's Project, Salve Regina University

Everybody, Naugatuck Valley Community College

Caged, College of Wooster

Memento Mori: A Meditation, Carthage College

Revolt. She Said. Revolt Again., Wayne State University

The Bus Stop, North Carolina Central University

The Adivina is Never Wrong, College of Saint Mary

Wounded Healers, Minnesota State University, Mankato

Keely and Du, Southeastern Oklahoma State University

Rooster, University of Central Oklahoma

Self-Injurious Behavior, Dallas College, Richland Campus

Always Plenty of Light at the Starlight All Night Diner, Spokane Falls Community College

Marisol, Idaho State University

Everybody, Central Washington University

Water by the Spoonful, Sonoma State University

The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, Cuesta College

Demigods Anonymous, Windward Community College

HO`OILINA: A Farcical Hana Keaka, University of Hawai`i at Manoa

Melancholia, Los Angeles City College Theatre Academy

Distinguished Achievement in the Facilitation of a Brave Rehearsal Space

This new recognition celebrates teaching artists in production who create a rehearsal room community that prioritizes the mental, physical, and emotional well-being of their student artists; empowering them to safely engage with challenging theatrical stories.

Rooster, University of Central Oklahoma

Self-Injurious Behavior, Dallas College, Richland Campus

Keely and Du, Southeastern Oklahoma State University

The Moors, Appalachian State University

Marisol, Idaho State University

Everybody, Central Washington University

Water by the Spoonful, Sonoma State University

Wounded Healers, Minnesota State University, Mankato

Memento Mori: A Meditation, Carthage College

Keely and Du, Southeastern Oklahoma State University

PRODUCTION AWARDS

The productions below have been recognized for their outstanding achievement.

Outstanding Production of a Musical

Violet, College of Charleston

Distinguished Production of a Musical

Carrie the Musical, Drake University

Spring Awakening, West Chester University

Distinguished Production of a Play

Revolt. She Said. Revolt Again., Wayne State University

Alabaster, North Dakota State University

The Birds, Taylor University

Everybody, Central Washington University

The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, Cuesta College

Melancholia, Los Angeles City College Theatre Academy

Outstanding Production of a New Work

Wounded Healers, Minnesota State University, Mankato

Distinguished Productions of a New Work

HO`OILINA: A Farcical Hana Keaka, University of Hawai`i at Manoa

The Wife of Fabian Vitalik, University of Idaho

Distinguished Production of a Devised Work

The Bible Women's Project, Salve Regina University

Distinguished Achievement in Stage Management

Ava Stipe, Self-Injurious Behavior, Dallas College, Richland Campus

Sequoia Good, Grayson Wuelfing, and Francesca Corso, Everybody, Central Washington University

Harmoni Thompson, Alyssa Higley, and Staci Allen, Marisol, Idaho State University

Maren Grant, Mylo Bissel, and Kai Williams, Carrie the Musical, Drake University

Madison DenHerder and Anna Bram, Life is a Dream, Northwestern College

Brady Warlow, Gray Fandel, Harlowe Sousa, and Benjamin Perkins, The Moors, Appalachian State University

Jasmyn Harper, The Bus Stop, North Carolina Central University

Mollie Davis, Amari Woodard, and Olivia Maness, Violet, College of Charleston

Jillian Fournier and Rachel Meloche, Revolt. She Said. Revolt Again., Wayne State University

Lindsay Rice and Angie DeStefano, The Birds, Taylor University

Cameron Muñoz and Allen McKeever, Civil, Southern Connecticut State University

Trista Cae Davidson, Keely and Du, Southeastern Oklahoma State University

Melanie Hatzenbuhler, Cristian Venegas, Sophia Marcos-Jeronimo, and Emma Baker, Melancholia, Los Angeles City College Theatre Academy

Blake Presnell, The Wife of Fabian Vitalik, University of Idaho

Ally Bray, The Wife of Fabian Vitalik, University of Idaho

Blythe DeWitt and Charlie Ladd, Always Plenty of Light at the Starlight All Night Diner, Spokane Falls Community College



Distinguished Achievement in Original Music Composition

Owen McGreevy The Wife of Fabian Vitalik, University of Idaho

Innovative and Unique Theatrical Event

The Wife of Fabian Vitalik, University of Idaho

DIRECTING AWARDS

The individuals below have been recognized for their direction of plays, musicals, classic and devised works, and new plays and musicals. Additionally, the "nominees" for each category, those individual artists under consideration, have been recognized for distinguished achievement.

Distinguished Director of a Play

Jill Dion Revolt. She Said. Revolt Again., Wayne State University

Jess Jung Alabaster, North Dakota State University

Tracy Manning The Birds, Taylor University

Lauren Roth Stupid F**king Bird, University of Minnesota-Duluth

Emily A. Rollie Everybody, Central Washington University

Bree Valle The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, Cuesta College

José Luis Valenzuela Melancholia, Los Angeles City College Theatre Academy

Outstanding Director of a Musical

Nakeisha Daniel Violet, College of Charleston

Outstanding Director of a New Work

Timothy Berry Wounded Healers, University of Minnesota, Mankato



Distinguished Achievement in Movement Direction

Annabelle Brasch Everybody, Central Washington University

Nicole Perez Melancholia, Los Angeles City College Theatre Academy

Distinguished Achievement in Musical Direction

Laura Turner Violet, College of Charleston

Outstanding Choreography

Kristin Alexander Violet, College of Charleston

Distinguished Choreography

Erin Horst Carrie: The Musical, Drake University

Distinguished Achievement in Dramaturgy

Susannah Quinn, The Birds, Taylor University

Angelique Bruner, Rooster, University of Central Oklahoma

Nora Gore and Noah Anderson, Violet, College of Charleston

Kiara Pipino, Nordost, SUNY Oneonta

Kaipulaumakaniolono HO`OILINA: A Farcical Hana Keaka, University of Hawai`i at Manoa

DESIGN AWARDS

The individuals and productions below have been recognized for their outstanding achievement in design.

Distinguished Production Design

Revolt. She Said. Revolt Again., Wayne State University

Violet, College of Charleston

Alabaster, North Dakota State University

The Birds, Taylor University

Wounded Healers, Minnesota State University, Mankato

Marisol, Idaho State University

The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, Cuesta College

Melancholia, Los Angeles City College Theatre Academy

Distinguished Projection Design

Jett Skrien, Life is a Dream, Northwestern College

Alex Woolum, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, Cuesta College

Skylar Selby-Mullins, Rooster, University of Central Oklahoma

Distinguished Scenic Design

Max Marshall, Violet, College of Charleston

Conner Reagan, The Birds, Taylor University

Michelle Ludlow, Marisol, Idaho State University

Distinguished Sound Design

Nathan A. Roberts, Civil, Southern Connecticut State University

Phillip Hall, Revolt. She Said. Revolt Again., Wayne State University

Mark Engle, Alabaster, North Dakota State University

Steven Day, The Birds, Taylor University

Jason Tucholke, Everybody, Central Washington University

John Zalewski, Melancholia, Los Angeles City College Theatre Academy

Lighting Design

Nate Hart, Spring Awakening, West Chester University

Eddie Frye, Violet, College of Charleston

Terry Eikleberry, Revolt. She Said. Revolt Again., Wayne State University

Brian Lynch, Alabaster, North Dakota State University

Steven Smith, Wounded Healers, Minnesota State University, Mankato

Matthew Pierce, The Birds, Taylor University

Christina Barrigan, Everybody, Central Washington University

John A. Garofalo, Melancholia, Los Angeles City College Theatre Academy

Costume Design

Rebecca Morrice, Pride and Prejudice, Slippery Rock University

Zuwaib Razzaq, Revolt. She Said. Revolt Again., Wayne State University

Pamela Bond, The Bus Stop, North Carolina Central University

Janine McCabe, Violet, College of Charleston

Lirit Olyan, Everybody, Central Washington University

Maria Catarina Copelli, Melancholia, Los Angeles City College Theatre Academy

PERFORMANCE AWARDS

The individuals and productions below have been recognized for their individual performances in plays and musicals.

Distinguished Performance Ensemble

The Bible Women's Project, Salve Regina University

Peter and the Starcatcher, West Liberty University

The Moors, Appalachian State University

Violet, College of Charleston

God of Carnage, Emporia State University

The Birds, Taylor University

Wounded, Healers Minnesota State University, Mankato

Gruesome, Playground Injuries Lone Star College Montgomery

Rooster, University of Central Oklahoma

Distinguished Performance and Production Ensemble

Pride and Prejudice, Slippery Rock

Revolt. She Said. Revolt Again,. Wayne State University

Alabaster, North Dakota State University

Stupid F**king Bird, University of Minnesota-Duluth

Everybody, Central Washington University

The Wife of Fabian Vitalik, University of Idaho

The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, Cuesta College

Melancholia, Los Angeles City College Theatre Academy

The Wife of Fabian Vitalik, University of Idaho

Outstanding Performance by an Actor

Gillian Huntley, Violet, College of Charleston

Dylan Hahn, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, Cuesta College

Distinguished Performance by an Actor

Hope McGinnis, Spring Awakening, West Chester University

Jessie Hazell, Spring Awakening, West Chester University

Joel Nau, Peter and the Starcatcher, West Liberty University

Skylar Deming, Revolt. She Said. Revolt Again., Wayne State University

Shannon Dingle, Revolt. She Said. Revolt Again., Wayne State University

Sofia Kirkman, Revolt. She Said. Revolt Again., Wayne State University

Ashley Poulin, Revolt. She Said. Revolt Again., Wayne State University

Alexis Pratt, Revolt. She Said. Revolt Again., Wayne State University

Noah Harrison, These Shining Lives, University of Southern Indiana

Alexa Nemitz, The Moors, Appalachian State University

Kalimah Williams, The Bus Stop, North Carolina Central University

Spencer Vinzani, Violet, College of Charleston

Clyde Moser, Violet, College of Charleston

Skylar Huntley, Violet, College of Charleston

Ruby Richard, Alabaster, North Dakota State University

Adrianna Kelly, Alabaster, North Dakota State University

Chloe Fox, Carrie the Musical, Drake University

Laura Breyen, Carrie the Musical, Drake University

Aidan Merck, The Birds, Taylor University

Sage Cantu, Airness, Sam Houston State University

Faith Abbott, Gruesome Playground Injuries, Lone Star College Montgomery

Wyatt Langehennig, Gruesome Playground Injuries, Lone Star College Montgomery

Dorothy Fuhr, Keely and Du, Southeastern Oklahoma State University

Karlie Carr, Keely and Du, Southeastern Oklahoma State University

Harlow Winterfire, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, Cuesta College

Jordan Michael, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, Cuesta College

Arnol Zepeda, Melancholia, Los Angeles City College Theatre Academy

Valerie Vega, Melancholia, Los Angeles City College Theatre Academy

PLAYWRITING AWARDS

The Michael Kanin Playwriting Awards Program encourages and supports the development of student -written plays through a variety of honors, including fellowships at the Lark Play Development Center's Residency at New York Stage & Film, O'Neill Playwright's Conference, the Playwrights' Center of Minneapolis, potential publication contracts, membership in the Dramatists Guild of America, and cash awards.

The National Student Playwriting Awards

Co-Recipients: 11:38 from Fond du Lac by Kap Taylor, UCLA and Rx Machina by Caity Shea Violette

Playwrights' Theatre at Boston University

The National Undergraduate Playwriting Awards

what we will be by Samuel Kang, Adelphi University

The second place recipients is The Wife of Fabian Vitalik, by Kalyssa Montoya and Grace McGreevy

Adapted from the short story by Mariah Montoya, University of Idaho

The Ken Ludwig Playwriting Scholarship

For a distinguished body of work, Isaiah Reaves, University of Iowa Playwrights Workshop

For I Shall Not Be Moved, Gwenevere, Lil G, The Living Dead, and 10/31

The Jean Kennedy Smith Playwriting Award

Daktari of the Savannah; or Muti by Ernest Emmanuel Peeples, University of Illinois

The second place recipient is Baron of Brown Street by Eric Mansfield, Kent State University

The Lorraine Hansberry Playwriting Awards

Buried in Blood by Mylan Gray, University of California San Diego

The second place recipient is Daktari of the Savannah; or Muti by Ernest Emmanuel Peeples, University of Illinois

Distinguished Achievement:

Green Suga Bloos by Rudi Goblen, David Geffen School of Drama at Yale University and

Lucky by Phanésia Pharel, University of California San Diego and Vice Wheels by Malique Guinn, Carnegie Mellon University.

Honorable Mentions: Atlantic City Seagulls and Beasts by Cayenne Douglass, Playwrights' Theatre at Boston University and Contentious Woman by Celeste Jennings, New York University and Throwback Island by Ro Reddick, Brown University and The Color Woman by Petron Brown University of Southern Mississippi

The Kennedy Center Latinx Playwriting Awards

Co-Recipients: unqle play by Jayne Deely, Indiana University and Lucky by Phanésia Pharel, University of California San Diego, and Green Suga Bloos by Rudi Goblen, David Geffen School of Drama at Yale University and Color Boy by Esperanza Rosales Balcárcel, David Geffen School of Drama at Yale University

Distinguished Achievement:

9/10 Beds by Malena Pennycook, University of Texas at Austin, and Como Correr: A Hip-Pop Musical by Nico Raimont, New York University

The Rosa Parks Playwriting Awards

Lucky by Phanésia Pharel, University of California San Diego

The second place recipient is Buried in Blood by Mylan Gray, University of California San Diego



Distinguished Achievement:

Daktari of the Savannah; or Muti, by Ernest Emmanuel Peeples

University of Illinois and King of Brando by J. C. Pankratz, Playwrights' Theatre at Boston University

The Mark Twain Prizes for Comic Playwriting

Co-Recipients: Fires, Ohio by Beth Hyland, University of California San Diego and Vice Wheels by Malique Guinn, Carnegie Mellon University

The second place recipient is King of Brando by J. C. Pankratz, Playwrights' Theatre at Boston University

Distinguished Achievement: limp wrist on the lever by Preston Choi, University of California San Diego

The National Partners of the American Theatre Julie Jensen Playwriting Awards

Sponsored by NAPAT

Co-Recipients: Perihelion by Marilyn Schotland, University of Southern California, and

Neighbor Jane by Tina Esper, Playwrights' Theatre at Boston University

The Hip Hop Theatre Creator Award

Como Correr: A Hip-Pop Musical by Nico Raimont, New York University

The second place recipient is Green Suga Bloos, by Rudi Goblen, David Geffen School of Drama at Yale University

The Paula Vogel Playwriting Awards

Fires, Ohio by Beth Hyland, University of California San Diego

The second place recipient is Monstrous or A Short Narrative on an Extraordinary Delivery of Rabbits by Elle Thoni, Carnegie Mellon University

Distinguished Achievement: unqle play by Jayne Deely, Indiana University and King of Brando by J. C. Pankratz, Playwrights' Theatre at Boston University and limp wrist on the lever by Preston Choi, University of California San Diego and, 9/10 Beds by Malena Pennycook, University of Texas at Austin and Daktari of the Savannah; or Muti by Ernest Emmanuel Peeples, University of Illinois and Color Boy by Esperanza Rosales Balcárcel, David Geffen School of Drama at Yale University

The KCACTF Musical Theatre Award

The Gull by Jay Eddy, Playwrights' Theatre at Boston University

The second place recipient is 9/10 Beds by Malena Pennycook, University of Texas at Austin

Distinguished Achievement: Como Correr: A Hip-Pop Musical by Nico Raimont, New York University

The Paul Stephen Lim Playwriting Awards

Co-Recipients: what we will be by Samuel Kang, Adelphi University and limp wrist on the lever by Preston Choi, University of California San Diego

The Darrell Ayers National Playwriting Award

The Wife of Fabian Vitalik by Kalyssa Montoya and Grace McGreevy, adapted from the short story by Mariah Montoya, University of Idaho

The John Cauble Award for Outstanding Short Play

Pulling the Switch by Luke Herzog, Amherst College

The second place recipient is VULGAR TITLE THAT DEALS WITH RACE, by Brandon Bautista, New York University

The David Mark Cohen Playwriting Award

Co-Recipients: the fog comes on little cat feet by Amanda Keating, University of Iowa Emme and the Taking of the Woods by Jef Petersen, Lewis-Clark State College

Distinguished Achievement:

Hedda on Fire by Jeanette Farr Harkins, Glendale College, produced by California State University, Stanislaus

The Gary Garrison National Ten-Minute Play Award

The Arithmetic of Memory, by Gretchen Suarez-Pena, Carnegie Mellon University

The second place recipient is Cooking with Catherine! by Natalia Bermudez, Loyola Marymount University.