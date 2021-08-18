National Symphony Orchestra Announces Concert Of Remembrance

To mark the 20th anniversary of 9/11, reflect on the ongoing loss from Covid-19, and honor the healthcare professionals who have been on the front lines throughout the pandemic, the National Symphony Orchestra (NSO) will perform a free concert on Friday, September 10, 7:30 p.m. in the Concert Hall.

Conducted by NSO music director Gianandrea Noseda, this special concert experience will feature the "The President's Own" United States Marine Band and award-winning mezzo-soprano Isabel Leonard with music by Leonard Bernstein, William Grant Still, the Kennedy Center's new Composer-in-Residence Carlos Simon, Aaron Copland, among others. The concert will include remarks by notable participants throughout the evening. Representatives and guests from the Washington metropolitan community working in positions of service will also be in attendance.

To mark the 20th Anniversary of 9/11, James Lee III's An Engraved American Mourning will receive its world premiere, commissioned by the NSO. Inspired by a quote from former President George W. Bush in 2011, Lee uses a four-note descending motive throughout the piece to represent the phrase 'we re-em-ber.'

The performance is FREE to attend. Tickets are first-come, first serve. RSVPs are strongly suggested to ensure a seat and can be made via the Kennedy Center website here.

To ensure patrons' health and security, as well as the safety of performers and staff, beginning September 1, 2021, the Kennedy Center is requiring proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 to attend all indoor performances and events at the Center. Children under 12 years of age and patrons with a medical condition or a closely-held religious belief that prevents vaccination must provide proof of a recent negative PCR COVID-19 test to attend an indoor performance. Masks are required at all times for all patrons and visitors regardless of vaccination status in all indoor spaces at the Center. For further details, please see here.